Get up and moving, because a sedentary lifestyle is taking a toll on your health.
Sitting in front of a screen for hours may be productive from a work perspective but it brings negative health outcomes, from an increased risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes to an overall risk of dying, according to the National Institutes of Health.
Building more movement into your workday is as easy as taking multiple breaks for activity, at least once an hour.
“Being desk- and computer-bound is isolating. We are not built for that psychologically. We need mental breaks as well, and doing scheduled movement breaks gives you an opportunity to connect with others, your environment, etc.,” said Michele Olson, senior clinical professor in the department of sport science and physical education, Huntingdon College, Montgomery, Alabama.
“Whether you are working from home or the office, it is good to take periodic breaks for peak performance and health even if you have a regular exercise routine,” said certified yoga teacher and master coach Teresa Kay-Aba Kennedy, founder of Power Living Enterprises. “In addition to increasing your metabolic rate, movement is a quick way to enhance your mood, boost your energy and spur creativity. When you sit back down, you are likely to be more focused as well.”
“Physical activity that raises your heart rate and causes you to break a sweat improves your concentration and brain function for two hours,” Olson said. “The body and brain are linked by blood, neurotransmitters, nutrients in our plasma. We must get up and move and feed our brains these chemicals in order to stay healthy and be effective wherever you are working.”
People working from home have an advantage over office workers because they can dress more casually, Olson said.
“Take a three- to five-minute break every 60 to 90 minutes. Since time can fly by, set an alarm as a reminder. You may even use a tracker and set fitness goals for your break time,” Kennedy said.
“Anytime your phone beeps due to a text or phone call, get up and write a reply or talk while standing and walking around,” Olson said. “Or, set a timer and get up every 30 minutes to walk a flight of stairs, around your home and/or getting outside. Walk, simply get up and walk.”
“Make your break time fun. To pump up the energy, do old-fashioned jumping jacks or walk stairs if available,” Kennedy said.
For added motivation, set a time to connect with friends for a brief virtual dance party, she said.
For strength training, do floor or wall pushups. To open the shoulders, stretch your back over a yoga wheel or balance ball, Kennedy said.
“If you’re feeling carpel tunnel creeping in, do some wrist and hand exercises,” she said.
Get outside. “Be sure that at least one of your breaks is a walk outside for fresh air and vitamin D from the sun,” Kennedy said.
Stuck on a long video call? Do chair stretches such as side bends and twists, she said.
“The intention is to get the blood circulating in the body, release any tightness in the muscles and shift the brain’s attention away from work. Our greatest insights often come when we are relaxed and not driven by our thinking minds,” Kennedy said.
“When sitting, also be mindful about slouching and be sure to have your hips and knees at a 90-degree-angle,” she said. “Taking breaks can also ease eye strain from staring at screens for long periods of time. Most of all, when you move your energy, you boost your vitality.”
