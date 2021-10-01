The Thunder Basin High School football team put on a show in front of the home crowd Friday night at Thunder Basin Stadium.
To add to the homecoming festivities, the Bolts were clicking all night both offensively and defensively against the Trojans. Thunder Basin went into the matchup ranked No. 4 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media football rankings and improved to 5-1 on the season.
Senior quarterback Ryan Baker got the scoring started with a 17-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Ethan Cox to take an early 7-0 lead with 6:35 left in the first quarter.
After junior Kayden LaFramboise intercepted a pass on defense, the Bolts scored again on a 39-yard field goal by senior Cade Ayers to make the score 10-0. Ayers made a second field goal on the next drive from 28 yards out to bump the lead to 13-0.
Kelly Walsh responded with a 19-yard touchdown run to trim the lead to 13-7 with 7:46 left in the first half. But it would be all Thunder Basin for the rest of the second quarter as the Bolts scored three straight touchdowns to end the half.
Baker threw his second touchdown of the game on a 62-yard bomb to senior wide receiver McKale Holte to make the score 20-7. After a Kelly Walsh punt, senior running back Isaiah Haliburton found the end zone on a 3-yard run to make it 27-7.
With less than two minutes left in the second quarter, Baker found Haliburton on a 14-yard passing touchdown to give the Bolts a 34-7 lead going into the locker room at halftime.
On the second play of the third quarter, Haliburton found the end zone for a third time on a 37-yard run to stretch the lead to 41-7 before Ayers knocked in a third field goal from 28 yards out to make the score 44-7.
After another Trojan punt, Baker found LaFramboise for an acrobat 11-yard catch in the corner of the end zone to bring the score to 51-7 with 5:32 left in the third quarter.
Kelly Walsh was able to find the end zone on its next drive but running back Nic Black answered with a 21-yard touchdown run to make it 58-14. A fourth field goal by Ayers from 46 yards out put the game at a running clock.
Kelly Walsh was able to find the end zone one last time on a 58-yard touchdown pass to bring the game to its final score of 61-21 in Thunder Basin's favor.
The Bolts push its win-streak to three games and will look to continue finding success with a road matchup with Laramie (0-6) next week. Thunder Basin and Laramie will play at 6 p.m. Friday in Laramie.
