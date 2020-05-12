Artists share their art, techniques online
AVA Community Art Center is highlighting local artists and their space each week.
Dara Corkery was chosen to start the project by showing off her art space in a virtual tour through the center’s website at avacenter.org/virtual-studio-tours.html.
“It gives a slice of life into studio spaces,” said AVA Executive Director Quinn Goldhammer. “Especially since everyone is working at home right now.”
Corkery, who specializes in watercolor, explains why she has her studio set up the way she does, what lighting she uses, her process and tips for making art.
“It’s a way to get a sense of light and space without infiltrating the artist,” said Goldhammer.
The art center hopes to continue offering perspectives into spaces and invites any local artist interested in sharing theirs to contact AVA at 307-682-9133 or email Quinn at quinn@avacenter.org
From Me to You clothing swap set to resume
From Me To You will host swap dates this month with some social distancing rules in place.
The swap dates will be from 12:30- 3 p.m. May 19 and May 27 at the First United Methodist Church in Gillette, 2000 W. Lakeway Road.
There will be children and adult clothing available.
Organizers are limiting the number of people shopping and the time allowed to shop for social distancing reasons. They also will try to accommodate as many shoppers as possible.
The restrictions for the swaps include:
- No kids younger than 16
- Only one person per family
- Masks are optional, but volunteers will not be wearing them
For more information, visit the From Me to You Facebook page at https://tinyurl.com/yc44zfqh.
Donations also will be taken from those who have used their self-quarantine time for spring cleaning.
People are asked to follow prudent health precautions. The shed at the church is open for people to drop off items at all times.
Enjoy virtual concerts each Friday evening
The Wyoming Singer-Songwriters are offering virtual home performances at 6:30 p.m. Fridays on Facebook as a way to uplift the community.
Each performance will feature four singer-songwriters from across the state. Performers will play for 30 to 40 minutes each, which will include stories about their songs.
The lineup for this Friday:
- Kaycee TenBoer of Lander
- Ryan Archibald of Laramie
- Chris Weydeveld of Casper
- Jim and Mary Angell of Cheyenne
The Wyoming Singer-Songwriter competition started as a contest for Laramie residents and two years ago expanded statewide.
Performances can be seen at https://www.facebook.com/Wyomingsingersongwriters.
