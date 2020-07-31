Without joint venture, outlook for PRB coal grim
Once a money-generating juggernaut for one of the world’s largest coal producers, Powder River Basin mines have become a financial albatross for Arch Resources Inc.
Continued low pricing for natural gas, record-high stockpile levels at coal-fired power plants and reduced demand from a weakened thermal coal market made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to Arch posting a $49.3 million net loss for the second quarter of 2020.
Compared to posting a net income gain of $62.8 million for the second quarter last year, the financial results released Tuesday morning reflect a negative swing of more than $100 million.
The Black Thunder and Coal Creek mines produced just 10.6 million tons of coal in the quarter compared to 17.1 million in 2019. The company also reported that it lost 56 cents per ton in the quarter.
“Making the situation still more challenging is stockpiling at U.S. power plants is at an all-time high,” said Arch CEO and President Paul A. Lang.
He said the market for thermal and PRB coal remains “intensely challenging,” and projections are that demand for thermal coal will be down more than 130 million tons in the United States this year. That would come after a 100 million ton drop in 2019.
Those challenges have hit the company’s Powder River Basin operations hard, said Lang and Arch Chief Operating Officer John Drexler.
“Arch has taken aggressive actions to drive down costs,” Lang said.
Those “aggressive actions” have included a significant reduction of the workforce at Arch’s thermal operations, most of which are in the PRB, said Lang and Drexler.
That’s included losing about 200 employees through a voluntary separation program. Just how many of those were from the Black Thunder and Coal Creek mines wasn’t released.
Arch and Peabody Energy Corp. wrapped up arguments last week in their litigation challenging the Federal Trade Commission’s denial of a joint venture. The companies announced last year a plan to merge their western assets — mainly their PRB and Colorado coal mines — into a larger, more efficient operation.
The FTC has rejected the joint venture, saying it would create an unfair advantage over other coal producers. Arch, Peabody and many industry analysts have said it’s the only viable way for coal to compete with cheap natural gas.
Closing arguments are scheduled for Aug. 10, and Lang said he expects a decision from the federal court by the end of the third quarter.
“The joint venture is the best path forward” for the company’s Powder River Basin mines, he said. “It will lower the cost with the combined operations to compete with natural gas and other renewables.”
Without the joint venture and if the trajectory for PRB thermal coal continues to nosedive like it has in recent years, Arch will be forced to “consider other ways” to deal with the losses.
That could include more production and workforce reductions or “phased closures” of the mines, Lang said.
“My guess is (the PRB) would be a much smaller footprint going forward,” he said. “I think that’s just the reality of what we’re facing.”
Neary leaving Gillette to join staff at MSU-Billings
Shawn Neary, the only coach in the history of the Gillette College men’s basketball program, is returning to his alma mater, Montana State University-Billings.
Leaving Gillette was never a part of Neary’s plan. He, and the rest of the Gillette College coaches and players, had the rug pulled from under him June 25 when the Northern Wyoming Community College District abruptly cut all athletics at Sheridan and Gillette colleges.
Neary knew he wanted to stay on the sidelines, but another head coaching gig just wasn’t an option this late in the offseason.
“There wasn’t any openings” in the region for head coaching jobs, Neary said. But his longstanding relationship with MSU-Billings coach Mike Durham helped land a spot on the Yellowjackets staff.
“Coach Durham and I have been friends for a long time, so this gives me a chance to stay in it,” Neary said about coaching college basketball. “It’s not ideal.
“I didn’t want to leave Gillette and didn’t want to leave behind this program behind. But for the time being, I’m looking forward to doing this.”
While the relationship with Durham helped Neary get his foot in the door, his resumé did the rest. For years, Neary has been one of the best coaches in the NJCAA ranks, evidenced by the three trips to the national tournament and two Region IX Coach of the Year awards.
During the program’s inaugural season in 2009-2010, Neary immediately put a winning product on the court. The first Pronghorn team posted a record of 18-12, then made the jump to 24-7 in Year 2.
Neary said the program lacked a few scholarships from being real NJCAA contenders when he arrived. He secured the funding after the first few years and the success took another step forward.
In 2014-15, the Pronghorns finished as the No. 9 ranked team (27-8) in the country and were even better the following year in 2015-16.
That season was the best of Neary’s college coaching career, with the Pronghorns finishing 35-2 and at No. 3 at the NJCAA tournament. It was the best finish at nationals for a Region IX team since 1963.
The Pronghorns made it to the national tournament again the next year, winning one game and losing one in the Sweet 16 to finish at 32-4. Since then, Gillette College has an overall record of 68-27. His final record at Gillette College reads as 268-70 (.750).
Neary is still in Gillette part time and also remains on the Gillette City Council for now.
Commission approves filming for ‘Street Outlaws’
The Campbell County Commission has approved the use of Little Powder Road for filming of “Street Outlaws,” the Discovery Channel television show about illegal street racing, pending a legal review of numerous technicalities.
The process to bring “Street Outlaws” to Campbell County has been rapidly developing, Commissioner Rusty Bell said.
He received the first call about the show potentially coming to the county on Thursday, and by Saturday county officials were giving a tour of possible shooting locations to producers from the show.
The motion, which was approved by a 4-1 vote, was added to the agenda of a Monday meeting by Bell via email Saturday.
Commissioner Del Shelstad was the lone vote against the motion.
Shelstad said his vote was influenced by two factors: lack of law enforcement enthusiasm for the show coming to the county and a need to notify residents who would be affected.
He said he respects the work that law enforcement officials had to do and understands that the proposal put them in a difficult position to withhold support at a time the county could use the economic boost.
Campbell County Sheriff Scott Matheny said that his main concern is that the community be safe. He realized the show was a great opportunity for economic development in the county but that the underlying activity is not something he hopes to encourage in the community.
Sheriff Matheny restated the basic fact that “drag racing is illegal.” He said that the motion was a preliminary step that required legalities be worked out after the fact but because the show’s been filmed in Natrona County, it likely means that the legalities won’t be an issue.
Overall, the sheriff did not sound negative to the show coming to town. “I grew up in Campbell County,” Matheny said. “I want what’s best for it.”
“But we’re sanctioning people to drive 170 to 180 mph on a county road,” Shelstad said. “It’s not a race track.”
He worries about the message it would send to residents who want to race.
As for getting input from people who will be affected, Shelstad said he’s always supported landowners’ rights and somebody needed to speak up for them.
Gordon extends health orders through Aug. 15
A continued upward trend in new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wyoming has prompted Gov. Mark Gordon to extend existing public health orders through at least Aug. 15.
With the state passing the 2,000-case mark this past week and a growth in active virus cases, restrictions on state businesses and public gatherings will remain, he said during a Tuesday afternoon briefing.
That active cases were at 521 as of Tuesday is concerning because it shows them “up substantially,” Gordon said. “We’ve been eating closely as Wyoming cases rise, and that is very concerning.”
In Campbell County, the Wyoming Department of Health reports 89 confirmed cases and 22 probables, more than double the 43 the county had posted March through the end of June.
While Wyoming is faring much better than many states, the governor said he’s concerned that “many of our new cases are coming from gatherings.”
With schools set to begin and federal relief programs ending, “we are approaching an absolutely critical time for our state’s economy,” Gordon said.
He also said he’s confident Wyoming won’t need to issue a statewide mask order like other states have done and he wants “to thank the people of Wyoming for taking this responsibility seriously.”
State budget shortfall goes from terrible to bad
Gov. Mark Gordon this week outlined a new state financial assessment set to come out that shows an improvement on the dismal outlook of Wyoming being in a $1.5 billion hole. The new estimate is about half that, with an expected shortfall of nearly $760 million.
“While it’s improved, and mostly it’s come from the oil sector (rebounding from bottoming out), just to be clear that this doesn’t mean we relax our process,” Gordon said. “Virtually every part of Wyoming will have to look t what to (cut) to meet this budget shortfall that we have.”
As an example of what it would take to make up $750 million in the state biennial budget, eliminating the Wyoming Department of Transportation “wouldn’t have dented that,” he said. Also, “if we cut general education funds in half, we would barely touch that $759 million deficit.”
Fair food vendors provide good eats and sweet treats
The Cam-plex Plaza felt bare Tuesday afternoon, just hours after food vendors were allowed to start serving at the Campbell County Fair. But there were pockets of activity, especially near the playground.
Near the plaza’s edge, at the right angle formed by the Central and East pavilions, sat B&B Concessions, run by Butch and Bonnie Krause. Signs advertised charcoal barbecue of all sorts: beef, burgers, ribs, chicken and prime rib sandwiches.
A line of hungry fairgoers stood at the ready as a fair official on a golf cart whizzed by and whistled at two young boys on bicycles, telling them that bikes aren’t allowed in that area. A loudspeaker called out time for market lambs to be weighed.
Bonnie pulled loaded baked potatoes from underneath the heavy lid of a large smoker. After she’d eaten, Wendy Lewis proclaimed the potato, topped with brisket, was delicious.
Butch and Bonnie have been serving food to hungry fairgoers for about a decade, Butch said. They’ve run the business for “40-some-odd years” overall.
And COVID-19 pandemic or no, he’s very protective of his spot on the plaza.
“I raised hell to get back here,” Butch said. “They wanted to put me down there,” he said, pointing toward another tent with a dismissive shake of his head.
Their popular items are the brisket or steak sandwich or a good ol’ hamburger, depending on who you ask under the tent.
Butch did not mince words when describing how this year’s business has been for food vendors at the fair.
Normally, the duo would get started as early as January running the circuit of the region’s events selling their barbecue. After this week’s Campbell County Fair, the state fair is pretty much the only stop left on their schedule.
There’s been changes to their normal schedule because of the COVID-19-induced health precautions.
Bonnie described a longstanding item, a free refill cup they called the “B&B Cup” that was very popular with fair attendants. She pointed to the large containers of tea and lemonade tucked away on her side of the tent and described how they would normally sit out front where people could walk up and refill their own cups.
“We were packing water, packing water, packing water because we have to constantly boil it for the tea,” she said.
Man pulls gun in argument over work on garage door
A heated argument reportedly led to a man pointing a gun at the head of anther man Tuesday afternoon at a local business.
A 34-year-old woman said that Jason Curry, 48, allegedly pointed a pistol at her 38-year-old husband’s head during an argument over payment for a garage door repair, said Police Sgt. Eric Dearcorn.
Curry came to the 38-year-old’s workplace, AV Tech on South Douglas Highway, and confronted him, saying he was owed money for working on the man’s garage door.
Curry refused to leave the store after being asked by employees.
The argument continued into the shop area of the store. Two store employees attempted to deescalate the conflict, but the dispute continued.
Curry eventually left the store, but returned soon after with a .40-caliber pistol, Dearcorn said. He cocked it and pointed the gun at the man’s face, which witnesses said was held about 5 feet from his head. A witness stepped between them and the Curry left the scene.
Police contacted the suspect at his shop, Curry Garage Door Co., where officers arrested him on suspicion of aggravated assault and took him to jail, Dearcorn said.
State House candidates face off at Senior Center
A small but attentive crowd gathered at the Campbell County Senior Center shortly after lunch Tuesday to listen to local candidates for the Wyoming House of Representatives answer questions ahead of the upcoming primary election.
The format was the same as last week’s forum when the center hosted state Senate and Campbell County Commission candidates. The Election Forum Committee at the Senior Center sent out questions in advance to candidates, and each got a chance to answer every question.
The candidates in attendance, all Republicans, were:
- District 3: Rep. Eric Barlow and challenger Martin Phillips
- District 31: John Bear and Micky Shober
- District 32: Rep. Timothy Hallinan
- District 52: Rep. William Pownall and challengers William Fortner and John Robertson
- District 53: Rep. Roy Edwards and challenger Tom Murphy.
The two questions that provided the most robust answers were about solutions to state revenue shortfalls and what expertise the candidates would use to represent Campbell County’s interests.
To the first question, Barlow said there are essentially four options when it comes to addressing revenue shortfalls: cut more services, become more efficient with the government we do have, outsource some governmental jobs to the private sector and find other revenue sources.
Martin Phillips, challenging Barlow for his seat, said that bringing in new industries is a key to raising more money. He said regulations are killing businesses and said Wyoming should strive to eliminate regulations to make the state more enticing for businesses, citing Elon Musk’s decision to take Tesla’s new factory to Texas as an example.
Murphy suggested that a freeze on state hiring be implemented for six and possibly 10 years.
“By cutting, or at least putting a freeze on hiring, it will force the government at the state level to become as efficient as the private sector has had to,” Murphy said.
Murphy’s opponent, Edwards, said getting the mineral lands and minerals back from the U.S. government is “one of the biggest things Wyoming can do to help itself.”
Census takers to soon start knocking on doors
This year’s election season may be coming to a head, but some people about to go door-to-door around Campbell County won’t be stumping for votes.
The U.S. Census Bureau will begin its nonresponse follow-up operation across Wyoming and United States on Aug. 11. It is also launching a campaign called “Stock the Knock,” which is aimed at encouraging people to self-respond now.
“What that means is if people wish to ‘stop the knock’ and avoid having a census taker coming to their home, then they should complete their 2020 Census questionnaire now,” said Jennifer Hillmann, U.S. Census Bureau regional spokeswoman. “That being said, some folks will still receive a knock from a census taker even if they completed their questionnaire because we do conduct a quality assurance check at random households to verify response data and confirm we have counted everyone once, only once and in the right place.”
As of Tuesday, Gillette’s and Campbell County’s self-response rates were 59.8% and 56.8%, respectively. The state and national averages are 57.1% and 62.7%.
“I do not have a number just yet for the number of homes this equates to in Campbell County,” Hillmann said. “However, with a current self-response rate of 56.8% it looks like just under half of all households in Campbell County could receive a knock at their door beginning that second week of August.”
Some Wyoming communities with higher response rates than Gillette include: Cheyenne, 71.3%; Sheridan, 69.5%; Green River, 69.2%; Buffalo, 69.1%; Lander, 67%; Cody, 65.3%; Casper, 65%; and Torrington, 64.5%.
Wright’s self-response rate was 33.9%.
Officials probe dead antelope found near mines
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is looking for more information after the recent discovery of a group of dead antelope between the North Antelope Rochelle and Black Thunder coal mines in southern Campbell County.
On July 22, South Gillette Game Warden Levi Wood and Moorcroft Game Warden Jacob Miller found six adult and one fawn antelope shot and left near a road. They believe the animals were killed the evening of July 19 or early July 20, according to a press release.
“To solve poaching cases like these, we really rely on the help of the public and someone’s willingness to come forward with information,” Wood said. “Even small, seemingly insignificant bits of information can help us piece together what happened and find out who is responsible.”
If anyone has information, contact Miller at 307-756-3357 or the “Stop Poaching” hotline at 1-877-943-3847. Tips also can be reported at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/law-enforcement/stop-poaching or by texting keyword “WGFD” and a message to 847-411.
Anyone reporting a tip can remain anonymous. People submitting information leading to a conviction can be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 through the Wyoming Wildlife Protector’s Association.
