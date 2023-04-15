Second student arrested for threats
A student was arrested Wednesday for making terroristic threats following an alleged and unspecified threat involving Twin Spruce Junior High. The incident follows the Monday arrest of another student who was accused of threatening a school shooting last week.
In a recorded phone call to parents Wednesday night, Twin Spruce principal Dana Lyman said there had been another threat made to Twin Spruce that has been “thoroughly investigated” with help from the Gillette Police Department and that the student who made the threat was incarcerated.
Police arrested a 12- or 13-year-old girl for terroristic threats, a felony, at about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Sheriff’s Office arrest log.
She’s unnamed and listed as a “female juvenile offender.” Her full date of birth and arrest location were redacted.
A 13-year-old boy was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats earlier this week due to his connection to an alleged school shooting threat last Thursday.
Lyman deferred comment on the situation to the police.
Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said Thursday morning that the investigation into the original threat is ongoing and that the threat made this week is believed to be related to the threat made last week.
“There have been rumors of threats and we’re investigating every lead,” Wasson said.
The nature of the second threat and whether it was a school shooting threat was not clarified as of Thursday.
A 13-year-old boy accused of threatening to shoot students at Twin Spruce Junior High has been arrested and charged with a felony count of making terroristic threats.
The boy, who went unnamed in a city of Gillette news release, threatened to shoot other students last week and the Gillette Police Department investigation determined that although he did not have access to guns, he did threaten other students.
The alleged threats were made last Thursday, April 6, and he was arrested at about 10 a.m. Monday, according to the Sheriff’s Office jail log.
The city released the information at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
A terroristic threat involves someone threatening to commit any violence with the intent to cause serious public inconvenience, according to the release.
“Following recent threats in our community, the Police Department urges residents to immediately report any threat of violence to law enforcement or school officials,” the release read. “All reports will be investigated. Parents and guardians are also encouraged to talk to their children about the serious consequences of making threats.”
College officials talk community outreach
Community accessibility and partnerships are front of mind as Gillette College officials put together their plans for the future.
At a strategic plan workshop last week, college trustees and administrators worked through a drafted plan that includes a section devoted to enhancing community partnerships. The college can’t bring in accredited programs now but in the next few years, workforce programs and community classes are some things that can be offered to make the campus more inviting and accessible to locals as they work toward full accreditation.
With the incoming dining service next fall, Trustee Alison Ochs Gee spoke to the catering service’s proposition of community cooking classes.
“I love the idea of having more community events on this campus that are in some way directed from the college to the community and I think the community would be really OK for a fee to participate in some of those experiences in education,” Gee said. “Totally up to you all but I think that’s a great way to tie our community to our college that makes our community feel invested and welcome.”
At a town hall in March, Barry Spriggs, vice president of student and academic affairs, spoke about how the college plans to give back to the community especially in regard to workforce and non-credited programs.
“What we’re looking for in 2024 is really requiring our students to participate in what I call service learning,” he said. “What I want to see is, as students are coming on in the fall before they even start their classes, that they’re contributing to the community in some way, that we’re already out front in saying we are part of the community and this is how we’re going to contribute.”
Increased internships locally along with research of micro-credentials or stacked credentials are included in the draft.
Stacked or micro-credentials are short classes or certifications students or workers can complete to give them a leg up in their workplace without needing to sign up for a full course load. The credentials could change as workforce needs evolve.
The draft has been looked at by staff, faculty, the college’s advisory board and trustees. It also was open for public input at the college’s town hall meeting.
Pet store investigated for animal neglect
Three citations related to animal neglect were handed out after recent neglect reports tied to Hillcrest Pampered Pets in Gillette.
Animal Control officers contacted the business owners Wednesday morning and were allowed to inspect the premises, where they found cause to give the citations, according to a city of Gillette news release Wednesday afternoon.
The owners have been cooperative with the investigation and voluntarily closed the business to focus on correcting the issues. They also agreed to allow animal control officers back later in the week to check on the health of the animals.
At about noon Tuesday, three people were given trespass warnings from the business after they tried lowballing the 70-year-old store owner on the cost of a gecko, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said Wednesday morning.
Two women, 21 and 18, and a 23-year-old man tried offering the woman $30 for the gecko, below its listed price, due to how they perceived its health.
The woman refused the offer and the customers refused to leave the store. Police arrived and gave them the trespass warnings, Wasson said.
School district plans playground updates
Whether it’s four square, swing competitions or soccer, it’s normal to see the happy faces of elementary school children as they play on school playgrounds.
In the next five years, the Campbell County School District will upgrade 13 of the 47 play sites at its schools. These 13 sites have either passed the average 15-20 year lifespan of a playground or are nearing it, said Sean Mathes, school district supervisor of facilities and grounds, in a school board dinner meeting Tuesday.
Sites that need accessibility for students with disabilities will trade out wood chips for a rubber flooring.
At the top of the list of repairs are Meadowlark and Paintbrush elementary schools. After that, Mathes said the plan is to update between two to three playgrounds a year. The cost of a playground ranges between $60,000 and $150,000, depending on size and what equipment is included.
Mathes said in the next two years the district will focus on updating swing sets at Conestoga, Sunflower and Pronghorn. The third year includes fixing standing water issues in the Cottonwood playground, along with upgrades to Rozet Elementary. Updates to Rawhide and 4J and more updates to Rozet will round out the first five-year plan.
After the first plan is complete, the goal is to go through a similar cycle for the rest of the play sites in the district.
Chairwoman Anne Ochs asked about the equipment at Stocktrail Elementary School that recently became the only DLI school in the district, bumping school attendance from 250-300 students a year to about 600.
The original play site was designed for up to 300 students, its attendance at the time. Mathes said another play structure has been added.
Dennis Holmes, associate superintendent of instructional support, said the school district is also adding six more swings and redoing the play field at Stocktrail.
One of the major issues in updating sites is the time it takes to receive equipment.
“Some of the struggles we’re having is the playground equipment is 50-60 weeks out from the date of order,” Mathes said. “Some of the stuff we have ordered, like Paintbrush … we’re working on going through other companies to get that lead time down.”
Another issue is the fact that some warehouses don’t even make the products the district needs. Worn down items like slides or swings have been discontinued since the playground was built.
Fentanyl, meth, marijuana and pistols found after Friday crash
Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers found 80 suspected fentanyl pills, marijuana, meth and two pistols in a truck that was in a crash on Highway 50 Friday morning.
Inmate tries running away from jail Saturday
A 37-year-old inmate tried running away from the Campbell County Detention Center early Saturday morning, while she was taking out trash.
The woman, Elaina Schreibeis, was taking the trash out as part of the night crew when she started running from a detention officer at about 3 a.m. She took off her black and white jumpsuit as she ran south from the jail. The officer called at her to stop multiple times and she did not.
Schreibeis was found hiding behind a tree on the south side of Boxelder Road. The officer warned her that a taser may be used, and she was arrested without incident.
Schreibeis was arrested for interference with a peace officer and attempted escape, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.
Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said that deputies had information someone in the truck may have been selling drugs across the state.
A drug dog indicated on the 2011 white GMC Sierra and a black storage container with two locks was found. Inside the container were two 1911-style semi-automatic pistols, a green Crown Royal bag with suspected marijuana, a sandwich-sized Ziploc bag partially filled with meth, a jeweler’s bag with meth and a digital scale.
Five plastic bags and a Tupperware container with blue pills with an “M” on the side of them, suspected to be fentanyl, were also found, Reynolds said. About $16,000 in a lock box was seized after receiving a search warrant.
Troopers arrested a 39-year-old man, 32-year-old man and 36-year-old woman. The woman was arrested for interference with an officer and defrauding a screening test, while the men were arrested for possession with intent to deliver drugs, according to the arrest log.
Wyoming Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to a message left for comment.
