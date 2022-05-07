From Jan. 1 through May 6, there have been 10 suicides in Campbell County.
Three of those deaths happened in less than a week.
Ten neighbors, friends, children whose faces we won’t see again. Ten community members in just over four months into the year.
It’s a disturbing trend and one that as a community we must address.
At the same time, the demand for mental health services has gone up in Gillette, for both children and adults, for both inpatients and outpatients. Mental health providers have growing waiting lists. There are people who need help who are seeking it.
There’s an argument that the increased demand for mental health services signifies that those who need treatment are seeking it. That maybe the need isn’t greater, but instead, the awareness of those problems has grown.
In the same vein, maybe the stigma around mental health has decreased.
But the difference is that while more people seeking mental health treatment can be spun as something potentially positive, there’s no positive light to shine on the trend Campbell County has seen with suicides.
Everyone has the same question surrounding the problem because no one has the answer: Why?
When City Councilwoman Trish Simonson spoke before hospital board trustees during a rarely used public comment portion of their last meeting, she was critical of the hospital’s behavioral health services, colloquially known as “the fifth floor.”
Her point was that Gillette needs a safe place for people in crisis to go. Campbell County Health has no easy task as the last and sometimes only safeguard when someone hits a breaking point. But to Simonson’s point, if it’s going to be the only option, it better be good enough.
We agree, but as a community, we can do our part to make sure the “fifth floor” isn’t the only option.
Continuing to eliminate the stigma around mental health is a step in the right direction. We dream of a day when community members can speak as freely about mental health as we do about the weather or an upcoming sporting event.
Community members can also familiarize themselves with QPR (question, persuade, refer) training available through the Campbell County Prevention Council. The mission of the training is to reduce suicidal behaviors by training community members to recognize signs of crisis and feel empowered to make a positive difference.
Being there for someone makes a difference. Imagine what happens when you realize there’s an entire community that is there for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.