Instead of being hidden away in the back of the home, today’s kitchen is a focal point and a place of warmth and gathering. Whether for cooking or entertaining, homeowners value clever storage options and prioritize it when remodeling, according to the 2021 U.S. Houzz Kitchen Trends Study.
The survey of more than 2,000 U.S. homeowners found a 300% increase in cabinet additions during minor remodeling work over the previous year, and that 94% of kitchen remodels included some work on cabinets with most (64%) replacing all cabinets.
“Storage has really come into focus as people have spent more time at home during the pandemic,” said Liza Hausman, Houzz vice president of industry marketing.
More than 4 in 5 homeowners hire professional help to make their kitchens work better, most often within the same layout and square footage, the survey found.
“The reality is that people are paying attention to the space they have and finding it is not as ergonomic or efficient as they would like it to be,” said Sandra Brannock, owner of Expert Kitchen Designs in Amissville, Virginia. “If people want to get more organized, now is the time to do it. Everyone is home; organization is a priority.”
Designing spaces so they are more efficient and easier to use affects how people feel.
“It sets a mood. It doesn’t mean the kitchen needs to be upscale and fancy, just well designed,” Brannock said.
Homeowners refreshing their kitchens should approach the work thoughtfully.
“Think about it in a methodical way. Pull everything out of cabinets, take an inventory and then think about what type of storage will work best. Most often, people end up throwing some things away,” Brannock said.
Shallow cabinet drawers that organize kitchen items almost like a filing cabinet help maximize storage space, she said. Renovators are gravitating to specialty organizers, drawers or trays for almost everything from cookie sheets and spices to waste and recycling bins, charging stations and countertop appliances.
Among the survey’s key findings is that homeowners are now less likely to create an open-concept floor plan by opening up the kitchen to other interior spaces, dropping from 53% in 2019 to 43% in 2021.
Connecting the kitchen with an outdoor space like a back deck or patio is trending with 1 in 5 homeowners. Blurring the boundary between indoors and out adds light and freshness to a home and can be done with sliding, folding or French doors or large windows. The concept appeals to families with children and those who are creating staycation backyard spaces.
Nearly two-thirds of renovated kitchens feature an island, and more than half of those newly added or upgraded islands feature a new appliance, up 3% points from the previous year. More than a third include a dishwasher and/or microwave.
Large kitchen islands are desirable for cooking and prep work, entertaining and gathering, but homeowners don’t want this important piece of kitchen furniture to look like “an airport landing strip,” Brannock said. Using multiple materials, colors and configurations avoids this trap.
Neutral tones of white, beige and gray continue to be the most popular, according to the survey.
“People are gravitating more toward greige, but white is still the No. 1 color,” Brannock said.
To liven up the space, multicolored backsplashes, black stainless appliances and blue walls are popular, according to the survey.
“We’re seeing lots of blues and golds, more soft-brushed brass appliances and matte bronze handles. People are making a statement with colored appliances such as Ilve brand ranges in colors like blue-gray,” Brannock said.
