Black lung outreach event at library
Traci Teague will present an outreach event for current or former coal miners and survivors of black lung disease from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the public library and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Wright Branch Library.
Teague is the training and outreach coordinator for the U.S. Department of Labor’s Federal Black Lung Program. The program provides compensation to coal miners who are disabled by black lung disease and survivors who had family members die because of the disease. The benefits act also gives eligible miners medical coverage for the treatment of lung conditions.
Fundraiser and events set for Alzheimer’s awareness
A few organizations in town will host events centered on Alzheimer’s awareness and support.
Tips from the latest research on Alzheimer’s will be presented from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Campbell County Senior Center. Guests will learn about diet and nutrition research, along with exercise and hand-on tools to incorporate for healthy aging.
Visitors can rock out at the fourth annual Rock-a-Thon and barbecue fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Primrose Retirement Community. Guests can enjoy live music and barbecue from 4-6 p.m. All donations will go to the Wyoming Alzheimer’s Association walk to end Alzheimer’s Aug. 19.
The community will also spend June 21 playing bingo every hour beginning at 9 a.m. and there are special prizes for winners. The effort raises awareness of Alzheimer’s on the longest day of the year.
Community theater’s melodrama takes stage
The Gillette Community Theatre cast will perform its melodrama for audiences this weekend.
Evening showtimes begin a 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and matinee performances start at 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Cam-plex Heritage Center Gallery. The house opens an hour before each show.
Interactive audiences can help bring the melodrama “Blazing Guns at Roaring Gulch” to life as Willie Lovelace sorts through love triangles, scheme and gunshots. All ages will love the comedic performance that tracks a Sheriff and villains across the stage.
Cost is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and military and $5 for youth. Ticketing fees will apply.
Free fun run features Red Rock trails
The Energy Addicts will host an event at 9 a.m. Saturday that’s meant to introduce community members to the Red Rock Trails above Northwest Park.
Those going can choose to run, walk, hike or bike the trails that include a 10-K, 5-K, 2-mile or 1-mile trail. There’s no entry fee but organizers ask that anyone who goes sign a petition to support the development of the soft surface trails system for visitors and locals to enjoy.
Derby dog dash follows 307 races Saturday
Those used to checking out the 307 horse races each weekend will be in for a treat Saturday as a new derby dog dash will feature corgis and dachshunds fighting for the finish line.
The special event begins after the final horse race of the day wraps up. The Weiner dogs and corgis will race about 50 yards and the number of races depends on the number of total entries.
The regular races begin Friday at 5:30 p.m. while Saturday and Sunday’s races start at 1:30 p.m. Cost is $20 Saturday for those 18 and older and free for those 17 and younger. Friday and Sunday, race entry is $10 for 18 and older.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.