Two hospitalized in Force Road head-on crash under investigation
The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle head-on crash that landed two people in the hospital Wednesday night.
A 17-year-old boy was driving east on Force Road in a 2004 GMC Sierra when a 47-year-old man westbound in a 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser crossed the center line and went into the eastbound lane, said Sheriff’s Lt. Paul Pownall.
The two vehicles were traveling between 50 and 55 mph when they collided head-on. Both drivers had to be extricated by the fire department and were taken to the hospital, Pownall said.
The boy had two broken ankles, while the man had to be flown to Rapid City, South Dakota, for further treatment, Pownall said.
Damage is more than $1,000 to both vehicles, which had to be towed from the scene, and a state accident form is pending. The investigation continues.
Woman reportedly jumps into traffic, arrested for interference, drug use
A 28-year-old woman was arrested for interference and drug use Wednesday afternoon after she reportedly jumped in front of traffic.
Wyoming Highway Patrol asked for help in locating a woman who was wearing flip-flops and jumping in front of traffic at mile post 124 on Interstate 90.
Deputies found the woman in the parking lot of Pizza Hut on Second Street, said Sheriff’s Lt. Paul Pownall.
She was unable to stand still and was clenching her jaw, rambling and making no sense. She gave deputies a false name and birth date at first, but later gave them her real name. Deputies learned she had a non-extraditable warrant out of Iowa for interference, Pownall said.
She appeared to be under the influence of meth and she said she’d used meth two nights before, Pownall said. She was arrested for interference and for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
T7 Road relocation to bring more than $300 million to governments, mine says
The relocation of a road south of Gillette to uncover 90 million tons of coal could lead to hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue for local, state and federal governments.
T7 Road is being moved so that it intersects with Hilight Road about a mile west of where the two roads now connect. The nearly $3 million alteration would eliminate a 90-degree intersection and replace it with a smoother curve, and it would allow the Navajo Transitional Energy Company access to 90 million tons of coal at its Cordero Rojo mine.
Tuesday, the county officially entered into an agreement with the Wyoming Energy Authority for $1,466,081 in state dollars to help pay for the project. The county and NTEC will pay $733,040 each.
Owen Lindblom with NTEC gave the commissioners a breakdown of the revenues that would come from the 90 million tons of coal, based on a price of $12.50 per ton.
Lindblom said $140.6 million would go toward federal royalties, $47.4 million to the black lung excise tax and $20.1 million toward reclamation.
The state of Wyoming would receive $52.8 million in severance tax, and Campbell County would get $50.8 million in extraction tax.
Earth Work Solutions and Simon Contractors are doing the grading and paving on the project, respectively. Lindblom said construction started last week.
“The county’s been great to work with, communication’s been open and straightforward, there’s no surprises, so we appreciate that,” he said.
“You guys stepped up to the plate and did everything you said you would do, so we appreciate that partnership,” Commissioner Del Shelstad said.
In 2022, the state Legislature appropriated $10 million to be spent on public infrastructure for commercial energy development, which includes moving roads in order for coal to be mined. Campbell County got $5 million of that to help with the Bishop Road relocation.
Bids for Bishop Road come in over budget
Moving part of Bishop Road a few miles south of its current location would allow Eagle Specialty Materials to mine nearly 90 million tons of coal, which in turn would extend the life of its Belle Ayr mine.
Bids for the Bishop Road project came back recently, said Public Works Director Matt Olsen. There were no local bidders, and the low bidder, Upton-based Dan Hart Patrol Service, submitted a $14 million bid.
This is $4 million more than the project’s estimated $10 million cost, Olsen said, and “anything over the $10 million is the responsibility of the mine.”
He said he hopes the coal company decides to move forward with the project, because “nothing’s getting cheaper the longer you wait.”
The state has appropriated $5 million for the project, and the county and ESM will split the remaining $5 million. Commissioner Del Shelstad said the governor’s office and the county need to talk about possibly chipping in some more.
“I wouldn’t say let’s put everything over $10 million on the mine,” Shelstad said. “Let’s have that conversation with the governor’s office … this is something we need to get done.”
City Council votes down ordinance that would’ve rolled back regulations on private parking lots
In a rare move, the Gillette City Council voted down an ordinance on its second reading.
The ordinance would have rolled back the city’s regulations on required maintenance of private property, including potholes, failed on second reading Tuesday on a 1-6 vote, with Nathan McLeland being the only one to vote for it.
On first reading, the city council voted 6-1 in favor of the ordinance. This came after the City Planning Commission approved the ordinance on a 5-2 vote.
Councilman Tim Carsrud said he’s never seen anything like this happen in his many years on the council. In most cases, he goes off of the staff recommendation, but the feedback he received on this ordinance convinced him to change his mind.
He said he heard from several people about the proposal and not one of them was in support of it.
The ordinance proposed eliminating language that requires private citizens to maintain access and parking lot areas. If this had passed, it would have left residents with very little recourse, other than not shopping at the businesses that have parking lots in poor shape.
Councilwoman Trish Simonson said she’d like to come back to this issue and look at the ordinances the city already has to see if there are ways to address the problem.
“It’s a good time to have that discussion as a whole,” Carsrud said. “Let’s not just pick one, let’s pick through them all.”
In an effort to reduce the city of Gillette’s involvement in private access and parking lot maintenance matters, city staff had been requested to propose an ordinance to eliminate the language requiring private citizens maintain access and parking lot areas.
County receives $45K in sports betting revenue to treat problematic gambling
Sports betting has been legal in Wyoming since September 2021. Now, counties are starting to see some of that revenue come to them.
Campbell County applied for and received $45,553 in sports betting revenue from the Wyoming Department of Health. Those dollars must be spent on county programs to prevent and treat problematic gambling behavior.
Under state statute, every month, sports betting operators will send 10% of their revenue to the Wyoming Gaming Commission. Each fiscal year, the first $300,000 of this money will be appropriated to the Wyoming Department of Health. This is the first year the funds have been available, said county grants specialist Kristin Young said.
Similarly to the opioid settlement money, there are restrictions on how this money can be spent.
Man ticketed after allegedly threatening two with ‘hollow points with their names on it’
A 32-year-old man was ticketed for breach of peace Tuesday night after allegedly threatening two people that he had a .38 and “hollow points with their names on it” after they were retrieving a washer and dryer as instructed by their landlord, said Sheriff’s Lt. Paul Pownall.
A 41-year-old man and 45-year-old woman were sent to a shop on J M Road to pick up a washer and dryer and while doing so, were approached by the 32-year-old, who stepped outside a neighboring residence and confronted them.
The man had apparently believed the washer and dryer belonged to him, as the set had been in his residence prior, and made threats toward the man and woman, including the comment about hollow-point bullets.
The two recorded video of some of the incident and retreated toward the road until deputies arrived. The video verified the threats they had reported, Pownall said.
When deputies called the 32-year-old about the incident, he said, “Then get up here mother—, let’s do this,” Pownall said.
He was very agitated and argumentative when contacted outside of his home, interrupting deputies with profanity. He admitted to yelling at the two people, but denied threatening them. He told deputies he was a convicted felon and disqualified from owning a gun. When deputies told him about the video, he got even more upset that he had been filmed, Pownall said.
He extended his middle fingers toward the deputies as they drove away and until they were out of sight, Pownall said.
Police: Monday roadside death apparent suicide
A body reported on the side of the road Monday afternoon appears to be a man who died by suicide.
Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said police went to the area of East Sinclair Street and Garner Lake Road after reports of a man lying in the grass near his 2019 Subaru at about 1:45 p.m. Monday.
The man, later identified as a 68-year-old, was found by officers with a large amount of blood surrounding him. Wasson said they performed life saving measures but the 68-year-old was ultimately pronounced dead.
A gun was found beneath the 68-year-old and Wasson said the death appears to be the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The investigation continues.
Woman brandished gun at motel, says she feared for her life
No action was taken after an altercation that ended with a 52-year-old woman brandishing a gun early Saturday morning.
The woman and her husband, 51, were staying at the Days Inn. They arrived at about 11:30 p.m. and were traveling from Montana to Michigan.
For about two hours, they could hear several drunk men pushing one another, acting aggressively and crashing into walls and doors, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson.
The couple decided to leave and find a new hotel. As they were leaving, a 30-year-old man confronted the husband. The couple told police the 30-year-old was being hostile, and the woman intervened and displayed her concealed carry revolver, Wasson said.
The woman said she had been in fear for her life for the last two hours. After she brandished the weapon, all parties separated. No action was taken.
Two women arrested for drug possession after reported shoplifting
Two women were arrested for drug possession Saturday afternoon after one of them was reported as a suspect in a shoplifting case.
Employees at Energy Station told police that a woman, estimated to be in her 20s, shoplifted several items from the store late Saturday morning, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson.
The woman was seen filling up an iced coffee before going into a restroom. After exiting the restroom, staff questioned her about the coffee, and she paid for it. But she concealed other items and left without paying for them.
She left in a red 2008 Suzuki and initial attempts to locate the car were unsuccessful, Wasson said.
The car was eventually found Saturday afternoon in the area of Warlow Drive and Pumphouse Lane. The driver was a 25-year-old woman and her passenger was a 30-year-old woman.
A drug dog indicated on the car and five and a half fentanyl pills and two tabs of LSD were found. The 25-year-old was under the influence, and she was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. The 30-year-old also was arrested for possession, Wasson said.
It was unclear from the police report which of the women was suspected in the shoplifting, Wasson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.