Former Blackjewel CEO Jeffery Hoops and businesses owned by him or his family seek at least $24.5 million from the estate of the coal company he was ousted from after it crashed into bankruptcy.
The claims made on the Blackjewel bankruptcy come while other parties — including Wyoming miners, Campbell County and independent businesses stiffed by Blackjewel — still haven’t been made whole. Campbell County business owners, as well as Blackjewel employees, have accused Hoops of withholding money from paychecks and failing to pay bills.
The claims, many filed with the bankruptcy court in late October, include a number of loans Hoops or businesses he controls made to Blackjewel LLC, which filed for bankruptcy on July 1, 2019. Hundreds of workers at Blackjewel’s two Wyoming mines were sent home that day, and went without paychecks for months. Some workers are still waiting to be reimbursed for funds that went missing from their paychecks in the months leading up to the bankruptcy.
The Wall Street Journal has reported that the Hoops family and their companies are angling for $29 million. WyoFile identified $24.5 million.
Hoops’ bankruptcy claims also include financial dealings between Blackjewel and other companies under his or his relatives’ control. In one instance, for example, a Hoops real estate company seeks rent owed by a different Hoops firm.
A claim for $16,500 seeks reimbursement for a June 29 flight on Hoops’ private plane, when he flew to Wyoming to hand deliver cashier’s checks to employees here. In the days after the bankruptcy, as angry miners bashed Hoops in posts on social media, Hoops touted the maneuver in a defiant letter to Blackjewel employees. He had filled the plane with cashier’s checks and flown to Wyoming in a desperate move to ensure workers were paid after a bank cut off his accounts, he wrote in the July 4 letter.
Now, Hoops wants the flight money back, according to one filing.
That figure is on the low end of the claims made by Hoops or associated companies. Jeffery Hoops filed a claim for $3.6 million and Jeffery Hoops Sr. asked for $3.1 million, both for loans they claimed to have made the company. Hoops or his son filed for an additional $6,900 in unnamed “business expenses.”
Another Hoops’ LLC, Triple H Real Estate, filed claims for $7.4 million. At least $5.7 million of that amount is listed as unpaid royalty payments on coal mines in Appalachia.
Another $212,800 is rent in office space that was to be paid by Revelation Energy, one of Hoops’ coal companies.
It’s far from certain the Hoops family will get the money they’re after. Like his former employees and many small Wyoming businesses who were owed significant amounts of money when Blackjewel collapsed, many of Hoops’ loans are unsecured, meaning they are not guaranteed by Blackjewel property.
