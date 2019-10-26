First-round playoff matchups
4A football
(8) Gillette at (1) Thunder Basin, TBD
(5) Natrona at (4) Cheyenne East, TBD
(7) Kelly Walsh at (2) Sheridan, TBD
(6) Rock Springs at (3) Cheyenne Central, TBD
3A football
(4E) Douglas at (1W) Star Valley, TBD
(3W) Jackson at (2E) Riverton, TBD
(4W) Powell at (1E) Lander, TBD
(3E) Worland at (2W) Cody, TBD
2A football
(4W) Lovell at (1E) Buffalo, TBD
(3E) Thermopolis at (2W) Lyman, TBD
(4E) Wheatland at (1W) Mountain View, 1 p.m.
(3W) Big Piney at (2E) Burns, TBD
1A football
(4W) Wind River at (1E) Big Horn, 5 p.m.
(3E) Southeast at (2W) Shoshoni, TBD
(4E) Wright at (1W) Cokeville, TBD
(3W) Rocky Mountain at (2E) Upton-Sundance, 6 p.m. (at Upton)
1A six-man football
(4E) Kaycee at (1W) Snake River, TBD
(3W) Farson at (2E) Hulett/Lingle, TBD
(4W) Meeteetse at (1E) Hanna, TBD
(3E) Hulett/Lingle at (2W) Burlington, TBD
