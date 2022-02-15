Tuesday

Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Alzheimer’s Association meeting: 3 p.m., City Brew

Teen Card Club: 4-6 p.m., Campbell County Public Library

Houseplant class: 6 p.m., Campbell County Public Library.

Al-Anon Meeting: 12 p.m., Roadway Alliance Church, 811 Hemlock Ave.

Wednesday

Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Thursday

Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Teen Anime Club: 4-5:30 p.m., Campbell County Public Library

Choir of Man:, 6:30 p.m., Cam-plex Heritage Center

Al-Anon Meeting: 7:30 p.m., Roadway Alliance Church, 811 Hemlock Ave

Saturday

Teen Open-Play Gaming: 1:30-4 p.m., Campbell County Public Library

SPEED PUZZLE COMPETITION: noon, Dungeons and Dugouts

DUCKS UNLIMITED BANQUET: 4:30 p.m., Central Pavilion

Worldwide Marriage Encounter weekend for couples: Weekend, 1000 Butler Spaeth Rd

Monday

ALA-TEEN: 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church.

Feb 22

Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Teen Card Club: 4-6 p.m., Campbell County Public Library

Dinosaur World: 6:30 p.m., Cam-plex Heritage Center Theater.

Caregiver Support Group: 6:30 p.m., The Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.

Al-Anon Meeting: 12 p.m., Roadway Alliance Church, 811 Hemlock Ave.

Feb 23

Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Feb 24

Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Teen Anime Club: 4-5:30 p.m., Campbell County Public Library

Al-Anon Meeting: 7:30 p.m., Roadway Alliance Church, 811 Hemlock Ave.

Feb 26

Teen Open-Play Gaming: 1:30-4 p.m., Campbell County Public Library

