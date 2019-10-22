California
Blackouts possible
as fire danger looms
Less than two weeks after blacking out much of Northern California, the state’s largest utility is warning that dangerous fire weather could prompt it to shut off power to about a half-million people.
Pacific Gas & Electric began notifying customers Monday that it could begin precautionary shutoffs to parts of 16 counties as early as Wednesday, mostly in the Sierra foothills and to the north of the San Francisco Bay Area.
Any blackouts would last at least 48 hours, the utility said.
The utility is concerned that winds forecast to hit 60 mph at times could throw branches and debris into power lines or topple them, sparking wildfires. PG&E equipment has been blamed for igniting several of California’s deadliest and most destructive fires in recent years and the utility, facing billions in potential claims, was forced into bankruptcy.
However, CEO Bill Johnson said the shutdown was about safety, not money.
Nebraska
Probation for couple
in baby’s death
PLATTSMOUTH — A couple has been sentenced to five years of probation for the death of one of their malnourished infant twin daughters.
Cass County District Court records show 24-year-old David Krutina Jr. and 21-year-old Kassandra Krutina also were sentenced Monday to perform 80 hours of community service.
They pleaded guilty in August to two counts of negligent child abuse causing serious injury.
The charges stem from the death of their 6-month-old daughter, Samantha. The Krutinas took her and her twin sister, Charlotte, to a hospital on Sept. 1, 2018. Both were underweight, and Samantha died. An autopsy showed Samantha died of a bacterial infection caused by malnourishment.
New Mexico
‘Breaking Bad’ beer sells out in 3 hours
ALBUQUERQUE — A beer named after the AMC-TV hit series “Breaking Bad” and brewed by an actor from the show sold out after its debut.
“Breaking Bad” fans lined up at Costcos, but the brew was gone within three hours.
Dean Norris, who played a DEA agent in the series, started to brew German lager, Schraderbräu, following the premiere of Netflix’s “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” earlier this month.
Norris says he will launch the beer nationwide soon.
“Breaking Bad” follows an Albuquerque high school chemistry teacher turned meth lord.
