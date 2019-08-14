Plea agreement made in poaching
SHERIDAN — A plea agreement could result in heavy fines, one year probation and nine months incarceration for Gregg Lambdin, who was charged with 11 counts of wanton destruction of a big game animals.
The agreement requires Lambdin also pay fines of $110,000 and $144,000 in restitution.
He is accused of unlawfully shooting deer between July 2016 and Nov. 26, 2018.
The first two counts are misdemeanors, which carry potential punishments of one year incarceration and up to a $10,000 fine.
The other nine wanton destruction charges are felonies, which each carry potential punishment of two years incarceration and a $5,000-$10,000 fine.
Local Wyoming Game and Fish Department wardens responded to reports from Lambdin’s neighbors accusing Lambdin of beating deer and dragging deer carcasses across his property in November 2018.
He is suspected of shooting 113 deer and one antelope on or near his property.
Lambdin said he regretted ending the lives of so many deer, but would not have stopped if he hadn’t been caught, according to court documents.
App used to get help for injured hiker
JACKSON — After falling 100 feet down snowy and rocky terrain Friday night in Grand Teton National Park, Nergui Enkhchineg limped into a campsite and pleaded for help.
One of the seven people at the backcountry campsite in the South Fork of Garnet Canyon had downloaded Backcountry SOS before visiting Jackson from Minnesota and had just enough cell service to get a 911 text to dispatch using the application.
Racing against waning daylight, park rangers were able to respond by Teton Interagency Helicopter to Enkhchineg’s exact location.
They completed the mission and rushed the 28-year-old to St. John’s Medical Center just before dark.
Enkhchineg sustained significant injuries, park spokeswoman Denise Germann said.
Backcountry SOS, a free smartphone application launched in Teton County (Wyoming and Idaho) last year, gives dispatchers exact coordinates.
It also gives users options to let emergency responders know what’s going on via three buttons — lost or trapped, injured or life threatening.
“He found it online a few months ago when he was planning a trip in case it would be helpful,” Teton County Search and Rescue Foundation Executive Director Stephanie Thomas said.
Thomas said that since the app’s launch Search and Rescue has been conducting surveys at trailheads and boat ramps to see how many people have it. About 30% of those surveyed have downloaded it.
Yellowstone visits
in July exceed 936K
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — Yellowstone National Park recorded 936,062 visits last month as the busy summer tourist season ramped up.
The July visitation was down by about 4,500 from July 2018 when over 940,500 people visited the park.
The park in Wyoming, Montana and Idaho typically sees its most visitors during the summer months
So far this year, the first national park has hosted nearly 2.3 million visitors, which is down 1.19 percent from the same period last year and trails year-to-date visitation recorded in 2016 and 2017.
Horse racing returns to Rock Springs, but improvements needed
ROCK SPRINGS — Three weekends of live horse racing are coming to Sweetwater County, but local facilities are becoming dilapidated and racing organizers are searching for a revenue source to address the problem.
Wyoming Horse Racing returns to the Sweetwater Events Complex starting Aug. 23.
President Eugene Joyce told the Rocket-Miner in May that while Wyoming Horse Racing is pleased to have racing this year, events for 2020 and beyond are in jeopardy if the Events Complex’s facilities cannot be upgraded.
Joyce and Events Complex Executive Director Larry Lloyd came before the Sweetwater County Commission at the Aug. 6 meeting. Joyce said capital improvements must be done in order to move forward.
The Rocket-Miner reported in May that horse racing has brought $1.355 million directly to the city of Rock Springs and more than $1.355 million directly to Sweetwater County. Money comes from historic horse
racing in Rock Springs and now Green River as well as live horse racing.
An option brought up at the commission meeting was diverting some of that revenue in order to upgrade and maintain facilities used for horse racing.
Lloyd noted at the commission meeting that the facility used for horse racing is “becoming dilapidated.” Problems include no race office and no rooms for jockeys. Currently, jockeys have to go to an old dilapidated trailer with no restroom facilities, Joyce said. Although there are many barns at the Events Complex, they are not appropriate for race horses. Joyce said the facility needs to be brought up to industry norms.
