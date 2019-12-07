New Mexico basketball defeats Wyoming 79-65
LARAMIE, Wyo. — Corey Manigault came off the bench to score 18 points to carry New Mexico to a 79-65 win over Wyoming on Saturday.
The nephew of New York playground legend Earl “The Goat”Manigualt, the senior shot 6 of 9 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free throw line.
Carlton Bragg Jr. had 15 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks for New Mexico (9-2, 2-0 Mountain West Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. JaQuan Lyle added 13 points. Makuach Maluach had 12 points for the road team.
Hunter Maldonado had 27 points and six rebounds for the Cowboys (3-7, 0-2), whose losing streak reached four games. A.J. Banks added 15 points. Hunter Thompson had 12 points.
New Mexico takes on New Mexico State at home next Saturday. Wyoming takes on Northern Colorado at home next Saturday.
Water sports contract given for Jackson Lake
JACKSON — A Wyoming water sports business has gained a contract to guide multi-day kayak trips on Jackson Lake over an incumbent river outfitter that ran trips nationwide.
Grand Teton National Park officials confirmed Rendezvous River Sports took the place of OARS West for a contract expected to run from 2020 to 2029.
Owner Aaron Pruzan says the California-based concessionaire was offered a right of preference for about 20 years but lost its preferred status this year despite an appeal.
Pruzan says incumbent businesses making less than $500,000 a year are first in line to retain permits, but only if submitted proposals are responsive to agency prospectuses.
Pruzan says he has no ill will toward OARS and hopes for a smooth transition.
Lions, coach, GM violated injury reporting policy
NEW YORK — The Detroit Lions have been fined $75,000 for violating the NFL’s injury report policy before quarterback Matthew Stafford missed a Nov. 10 game at Chicago.
The league confirmed the fine Saturday, saying the team failed to properly update Stafford’s status. Coach Matt Patricia was also fined $25,000 and general manager Bob Quinn $10,000.
Stafford, who hadn’t missed a game since the 2010 season, had been listed as questionable the Friday before the game.
“I would say the timeline for us was when we got to Chicago late Saturday night, got done with meetings, I think at that point in time that I just knew he wouldn’t start,” Patricia said the day after the game. “Out of respect for him and everything that he’s done for this organization, I just wanted to leave the option open when we got to Sunday if he wanted to dress.”
Patricia said Stafford wasn’t downgraded to out because the coach wanted to leave the option open that Stafford might suit up for the game.
Army football removes motto from spirit flag
WEST POINT, N.Y. — The United States Military Academy at West Point removed a motto from a spirit flag used by the school’s football team because of its connection to hate groups.
The letters GFBD, which stand for “God Forgives, Brothers Don’t,” were emblazoned on a skull and crossbones flag the academy says had been used since the mid-1990s to emphasize teamwork, loyalty and toughness.
The administration at the academy was made aware that the phrase also is associated with extremist groups. The change was made in early September after an internal investigation.
“The U.S. Military Academy is fully committed to developing leaders of character who embody the Army values,” Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy, said in a statement. “Ideology, actions, and associations of hate groups directly conflict with our values and have no place at this institution.”
The four-letter slogan has been used by white supremacists, according to the Anti-Defamation League.
Academy officials said an ESPN reporter first questioned the motto.
