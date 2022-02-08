Pitter breaks 28-year-old long jump record
Campbell County High School senior Remar Pitter broke a 28-year-old record in the long jump at this weekend’s Air Force Meet in Colorado.
His jump of 23 feet, 9.25 inches is a new school record and is the second longest jump in Wyoming history, coach Matt Albin said. Pitter finished 8.25 inches ahead of second place in the event.
No. 1-ranked Bolts boys beat South, Laramie
The Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team beat Laramie 82-53 on Friday and Cheyenne South 62-48 on the road.
Against Laramie, Thunder Basin shot 59% from the floor including 43% from 3-point range. The Bolts forced 15 turnovers defensively.
Senior point guard Deegan Williams led the way in scoring with 35 points and six rebounds, followed by senior Ethan Cox with 13, junior Kayden LaFramboise with 12 and senior McKale Holte with nine.
Against South, Holte led the way with 22 points on six 3-pointers, followed by Williams with 21, senior Ryan Baker with 10 and LaFramboise with six.
No. 3-ranked Bolts girls sweep Laramie, South
The Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team won a pair of games on the road this weekend. The Bolts beat Laramie 59-49 on Friday and Cheyenne South 67-14 on Saturday.
Against Laramie, the Bolts fell behind early but went on a big 14-0 run to end the third quarter. After taking a 43-39 lead into the fourth quarter, the Bolts were able to hold on and ice the game at the free throw line late to hold on to the win.
Junior Laney McCarty led the team in scoring with 19 points, followed by junior Joelie Spelts with 13, senior Risa Pilon with nine and junior Peityn Williams with eight. Spelts also had a team-high 10 rebounds.
Against South, the Bolts took a commanding lead early on in the game and eventually forced a running clock after taking a 40-point lead.
Spelts led the Bolts with 14 points, followed by Pilon and McCarty with 10 points each, Kambel Cox with seven and Gabby Mendoza and Cena Carlson with six points apiece.
Bolts finish 5th, Camels 6th at conference meet
The Thunder Basin High School boys swimming and diving team finished fifth as a team with a score of 68 at the Class 4A East Conference Meet on Saturday in Cheyenne. Campbell County finished sixth with a score of 52.
On Friday, Campbell County’s CJ Gaskins finished third in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:27.68. Thunder Basin’s team of Reid Pollick, Rilee Greene, Eric Thompson and Treyden Smith finished third in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:42.20.
Smith finished fourth in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.84 and fifth in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:37.37. Pollick, Thompson, Smith and Hayden Chambers finished fourth in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:50.51 for Thunder Basin and Gaskins, Matthis Debruyne, Eric Granat and Giancarlo Newman finished fifth for Campbell County with a time of 3:51.94.
In Saturday’s finals, Gaskins finished second in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:22.23 for Campbell County and the team of Granat, Gaskins, Debruyne and Newman finished fifth in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:51.16.
For Thunder Basin, Smith finished third in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23 and finished fourth in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:37.15. The team of Thompson, Tuckett, Chambers and Smith finished fourth in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:46.91 and Thompson finished sixth in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 54.64.
