Wyoming women clinch berth in NCAA tourney
LAS VEGAS — Quinn Weidemann scored 14 points, Grace Ellis hit two free throws with 3.4 seconds left and Wyoming beat Fresno State 59-56 on Wednesday night to win the Mountain West Conference tournament and clinch a berth in the NCAA Tournament for the second time in program history.
The Cowgirls hadn’t played in 24 days due to issues related to the coronavirus pandemic before winning four games in four days in the conference tournament. They have won six straight overall.
The Cowgirls held Fresno State, which went into the game leading the conference in field-goal percentage (.455) and second in points per game (78.8), to its lowest point total of the season on 36.5% shooting.
DUI charge dismissed against Melvin Gordon
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos running back Melvin Gordon will likely avoid NFL discipline after his drunken driving charge was dismissed and he pleaded guilty in Denver County Court on Wednesday to lesser charges of excessive speeding and reckless driving.
Gordon was arrested Oct. 13 in downtown Denver when he was clocked going 71 mph in a 35 mph zone. He was cited for speeding and charged with DUI. He didn’t take a breathalyzer at the scene.
A suspension would have sidelined him to start the 2021 season and allowed the Broncos to void $6.5 million of guaranteed salary for 2021.
Gordon is entering the second season of the two-year, $16 million free agent contract he signed a year ago. He led the Broncos in carries (215), rushing yards (986) and TD runs (nine) last season and added 32 catches for 158 yards and a score.
Minor league baseball experimenting with rules
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball will experiment with several rule changes in the minor leagues this season, including an automated strike zone, restrictions on defensive positioning and larger bases.
The league said in a statement Friday the “changes being tested are designed to increase action on the basepaths, create more balls in play, improve the pace and length of games, and reduce player injuries.”
The league’s automatic ball-strike system will be used at some Low-A Southeast League games, the closest that computer umpires have come to the majors. ABS has already been used in the independent Atlantic League and the Arizona Fall League. It got mixed reviews from players, with complaints about how the TrackMan system grades breaking pitches down in the zone.
Infielders at Double-A will have to keep both feet in the infield at the start of every play. While a defensive team must have at least four players within the outer boundary of the infield dirt, there won’t be a ban on shifting three or more defenders to either side of second base, although the league may experiment with such a rule pending results of the initial experiment.
Triple-A is getting larger bases, expanding first, second and third from 15 by 15 inches to 18 by 18. MLB said it hopes to reduce player injuries and collisions, and also that the shortened distance between bases should “have a modest impact” increasing stolen bases and infield hits.
Pitchers at the lower levels will also be restricted in their ability to hold baserunners. At all High-A levels, pitchers will have to fully disengage from the rubber prior to throwing to a base under penalty of a balk. The rule will eliminate the most effective style of pickoff move used by left-handed pitchers — perhaps most effectively by Steve Carlton and Andy Pettitte.
USA Basketball picks 57 players for Tokyo
USA Basketball is a step closer to choosing the team that will play in this summer’s rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, releasing the names Thursday of 57 players who are part of the pool to fill the squad.
Among the group: 16 players who have already won Olympic gold medals for the U.S., including three-time gold winner LeBron James and two-time gold medalists Kevin Durant and Chris Paul.
The other past gold medalists under consideration for spots this summer are Harrison Barnes, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Davis, DeMar DeRozan, Paul George, Draymond Green, James Harden, Dwight Howard, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan, Kevin Love, Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook.
It’s also already drawing major interest from some NBA stars who have yet to taste Olympic gold. Kawhi Leonard said this week he intends to play if healthy this summer, and Stephen Curry has long said he would like the chance to compete in the Olympics. Curry has won a gold medal in a Basketball World Cup, but never been on the Olympic stage.
Training camp will start with player arrivals in Las Vegas on July 2 while the NBA playoffs are ongoing, and the Olympics start July 23. That’s just one day after the potential date of Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
