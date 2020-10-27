Since the resignation of former councilman Shay Lundvall, the mayor and council have been the targets of repeated protests, criticism and calls for resignations. What changes, if any, can the council make to smooth this rift?
Bob Vomhof
I would just like to reiterate elected officials are elected to represent and work for the people, not rule them.
A simple apology and admission of guilt by the mayor could have curbed this entire debacle.
However, at this point I do believe this ship has sailed and pride is the No. 1 culprit.
