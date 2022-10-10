The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school swimming and diving teams competed at home at the Campbell County Aquatic Center on Friday.
In the dual meet, Kelly Walsh High School defeated Thunder Basin with score of 119-59 and Campbell County bested Kelly Walsh with a score of 97-86.
The Camels won six of the 12 events and the Bolts won two, with the other four going to Kelly Walsh.
Campbell County’s team of Hailey Creary, Zoe Gallion, Ryann Drube and Skye Rehard won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3 minutes, 51.73 seconds. The Bolts finished third in that event, with swimmers Maci Wingfield, Sullivan Izzy, Hailey Walter and Madi Zach completing a time of 4:10.82.
For Campbell County, Gallion won two events: the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:5.42 and the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:38.74. Rehard won two events as well: the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:16.86 and the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:10.36. Creary won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:03.93.
For the Bolts, senior Maleah Cope won the 1-meter diving event with a score of 213.50 and Walter won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:05.42.
The Camels and Bolts will each compete in two meets next weekend when they visit Laramie for the Laramie Pre-Invite on Friday and the Laramie Invite on Saturday.
