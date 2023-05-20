County open to funding new Cam-plex positions at 60-40 split with city
Campbell County Commissioners are willing to help fund several new positions at Cam-plex in the upcoming fiscal year, but they also want to have a conversation about redoing the joint powers agreement with the city.
In April, the city and county met with the Campbell County Public Land Board to go over Cam-plex’s proposed budget, which included a request for seven new positions:
- Human resources/risk manager: $99,189
- Grounds technician: $89,528
- Community engagement director: $136,718
- Sales and events coordinator: $89,528
- Event coordinator: $89,528
- Technical coordinator: $89,528
- Sales and events administrative assistant: $81,873
That adds up to $675,892. The commissioners provisionally approved only two new positions — grounds technician and community engagement director — at an 80-20 split, while the City Council wanted to fund all of the positions.
Monday, the commissioners said they’d be willing to fund all seven positions at a 60-40 split, which is different from what is outlined in the joint powers agreement.
Right now, the county pays for 80% of Cam-plex’s operating budget, and the city takes care of the remaining 20%.
During a budget workshop Monday morning, Commissioner Del Shelstad said he would support only funding two positions, but Commissioners Jim Ford, Butch Knutson and Kelley McCreery all said they were in favor of funding all seven positions.
“For this year, I think we should keep Cam-plex from sinking,” McCreery said. “If we don’t spend this money now, there comes a time where you’re not going to get anything back.”
In less than two months, the National High School Finals Rodeo will be in Gillette, and “they’re going to expect this thing to not only run good but look good,” McCreery said.
Knutson said Cam-plex is a unique facility and a “shining star” in the community, and it now has a director in Aaron Lyles who has “a good vision.”
“Somewhere down the line, this Cam-plex is either going to hit it big or it’s going to fold,” he said. “I’d like to see it hit it big.”
Ford said that he’s more concerned about restructuring the joint powers agreement. He said that in conversations with City Council members, there is an appetite for this.
“It’s the right thing to do, it’s an old agreement based on old numbers,” he said.
Shelstad then suggested the county fund all of the new positions at a 60-40 split with the city. This would mean the county would pay $405,435, while the city would kick in $270,357.
“I’d be OK with that, that sets us in motion for redoing the joint powers agreement, that puts both of us with the same amount of skin in the game, basically,” Shelstad said.
Over the next year, the county and city will look at the joint powers agreement. In 2022, the city and county restructured the joint powers agreement that governs the Campbell County Fire Department so that both entities would have equal representation on the board.
Shelstad said he’d like to see the county maintain a majority on the board.
“I’m not interested in 50-50, I don’t want to give the city control of Cam-plex at all,” he said. “We’ve got way more invested than the city.”
County to get $1.4 million from state for T7 Road relocation
The state of Wyoming and Campbell County will be chipping in to help pay for the relocation of a road that will allow for millions of tons of coal to be mined.
Navajo Transitional Energy Company is relocating T7 Road, which is about 20 miles south of Gillette and will open up access to about 90 million tons of mineable coal for the Cordero Rojo mine.
T7 Road is being moved so that it intersects with Hilight Road about a mile west of where the two roads now connect. The alteration would eliminate a 90-degree intersection and replace it with a smoother curve.
In 2022, the state Legislature appropriated $10 million to be spent on public infrastructure for commercial energy development, which includes moving roads in order for coal to be mined. Campbell County got $5 million of that to help with the Bishop Road relocation.
That leaves $5 million left for similar projects, and Public Works Director Matt Olsen said the state has the T7 Road on its radar.
The county will be getting $1,466,080 from the state, which will take care of 50% of the cost. The county and NTEC will cover $733,040 each, for a total of $2.9 million.
Owen Lindblom with Navajo Transitional Energy Company said the project went out to bid in November, and two local contractors were chosen. Earth Work Solutions will be doing the grading, while Simon Contractors will take care of the paving.
Construction will begin later this month, Lindblom added.
This project has been years in the making.
In 2016, the county gave the go ahead to Cloud Peak Energy, which owned Cordero Rojo mine at the time, to realign T7 Road. It never materialized, and at the end of 2021, NTEC approached the county about reviving the project.
Talks on joint dispatch continue; Sheriff’s Office pegged as potential location
Conversations on a consolidated dispatch center remain ongoing, and the plan is to have it located in the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.
“My plan is to keep it in my building as long as I can,” Sheriff Scott Matheny said in a county directors meeting Monday afternoon.
While there had been some discussions on locating the dispatch center in the courthouse annex, or the old Cloud Peak building, Matheny said he’d like to have it in the Sheriff’s Office’s current dispatch center.
Commissioner Del Shelstad asked if the other involved parties, such as the fire chief, police chief and hospital, are good with this. Matheny said they were.
Shelstad said the courthouse annex was floated as an idea because of its proximity to all the involved parties, but if everyone is on board with it being at the Sheriff’s Office, “I don’t know why we’d continue to push that direction (in the annex).”
“If that doesn’t make sense to you guys, I don’t want this to fall apart based on that,” he said.
He added that if the Sheriff’s Office needs any help from the commissioners to get things rolling along, they’re ready to do so.
“We need this to happen while this board is still together,” he said.
9-year-old hit by truck and flown to Denver; crash under investigation
A 9-year-old girl was transferred to a hospital in Denver by air ambulance Monday after she was hit by a pickup truck while riding her bike Monday.
A 35-year-old man was driving a 2020 GMC pickup truck west on East Fifth Street at about 4:30 p.m. Monday and ran into the 9-year-old who had ridden her bike from her driveway into the road.
She was taken to Campbell County Memorial Hospital for treatment before being transferred to a Denver hospital by air ambulance, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson.
It’s unclear how fast the man was driving and the crash remains under investigation.
The girl was still being treated as of Tuesday morning, Wasson said.
Man allegedly points pistol at another man
Police arrested a 23-year-old man early Sunday morning after he allegedly pointed a gun at a 22-year-old.
The 22-year-old told officers that the older man showed up at his home on Warlow Drive and pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at him, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said. The 23-year-old was allegedly upset about messages the 22-year-old had sent his wife.
Officers spoke with the 23-year-old in the 3200 block of Georgia Circle at about 5 a.m. Sunday. The man admitted to driving to the younger man’s home and pointing what he said was a toy revolver at the 22-year-old.
The man, Gavin Durfee, showed officers his guns, which included a black 9 mm handgun that matched the description given by the 22-year-old man and another witness.
Durfee was arrested for aggravated assault, a felony, and the gun was seized.
Officers make multiple arrests at Boot Hill Saturday for intox, drug use
Officers arrested four people at Boot Hill Legendary Nightclub Saturday night.
At about 10 p.m., police found a 28-year-old man lying on the ground in front of a door at an apartment building in the 800 block of Gurley Avenue. The man had been reported that night as being naked in the men’s bathroom at Boot Hill. Witnesses saw the man trying to get into locked vehicles in the parking lot before he made his way to the apartments.
Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said that when officers found him, the 28-year-old showed signs of being under the influence of drugs. Police found less than a gram of cocaine on him after he consented to a search. He was arrested for use and possession of drugs, along with a citation for trespassing since he had previously been given a trespass notice from the business.
Shortly after, at about 11 p.m., officers responded to the business when staff said a couple at the bar refused to leave.
Staff asked that a 36-year-old woman and her husband, 30, be removed and given a trespass notice from the business. The couple was uncooperative with officers and after they refused to leave, they were arrested for intoxication and given the trespass notice.
A 21-year-old man was upset they were arrested and stepped in front of the patrol car in the parking lot when it was leaving. Officers arrested him for intoxication.
Prairie Wind students best rain to raise money for cancer
Prairie Wind Elementary School students and staff took the day last Friday to revel in the rain for a good cause.
Rather than postpone the walk due to moisture, students and staff continued on with their annual Walk for a Cause that raises money for the local Cancer Care Committee. The committee supports local patients with financial needs as they battle cancer, helping with cost of living or medical expenses.
Erin Cundy, a member of the school’s parent teacher organization, said the program has raised thousands of dollars for those in need and began about eight years ago.
The day included a DJ, dunk tank and Hawaiian theme for everyone involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.