An article in Friday’s News Record indicated that the Campbell County Public Land Board voted on a raise for general manager Jeff Esposito in executive session. The vote was made in public session after the board met in executive session Thursday. It had approved a 2% raise in October and voted Thursday to approve another 1% raise.

