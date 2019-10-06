The Campbell County High School volleyball team earned its first two Class 4A regular season victories over the weekend.
The Camels made quick work of Laramie on Friday with a straight set 25-21, 25-23, 25-17 victory. On Saturday against Cheyenne South, Campbell County finished the weekend with a four-set win over the Bison.
“To come out with two wins this weekend was big for us, for our confidence,” Camels coach Marcy Befus said. “We’re limiting our unforced errors. ... We’re starting to pass the ball well. I think we’re serving better and just putting the ball on the court and making smarter decisions.”
In Saturday’s first set, the Camels (9-12 overall, 0-3 Northeast Quadrant) held a 24-19 lead and the Bison came back to tie the game at 24. But Campbell County’s Breckyn Percifield recorded a kill and then Chloe Davis spiked the ball and hit the right corner paint for a game-winning kill.
The Camels handily took the next match 25-10 and it looked like they would win in straight sets when they led 22-18. Cheyenne South took a timeout and rallied to take the lead 25-24. The Camels and Bison went back and forth into extra points, but the Bison won the set 30-28.
In the fourth set, the Camels won 25-20 when Davis shut the door on the Bison, leaping in the air for a block for match point.
“I felt fantastic,” Davis said. “I think we’re finally putting everything together.”
Shaelea Milliron led the Camels with 17 kills and four aces Saturday. Percifield tallied 29 total digs and 13 kills. Lauren Lacey had 46 assists in the four sets and Davis posted the most blocks with three and had 12 kills.
Davis described a type of stale energy that her team has played with in the past that she thinks is beginning to fade.
“I call this the ‘stone face’ where we get …,” Davis said before stopping for a moment, looking straight forward and flashing an expressionless, 1,000-mile stare. “We’ve been starting to get out of that phase where there’s no stone face.”
Campbell County volleyball has a chance to test how far the team has come when it plays Thunder Basin on the Camels’ court Thursday.
“I feel like we’ve definitely gotten better, and we’re more confident with each other now,” Davis said about the rematch with Thunder Basin. “It was our first conference game, so I think that was one of the factors.”
