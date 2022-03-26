Multiple uses for mason jars
It seems like the ways to use mason jars just keeps expanding. They’re great for storing things like dried beans with a larger size jar or dried herbs with a smaller one.
You can stuff them with the ingredients for a salad lunch for yourself at work, or the ingredients for a batch of cookies that you can give to a friend.
Mason jars also make excellent, leakproof cocktail shakers. When you are ready to strain the drink, simply offset the lid a bit and pour. Or for the truly ambitious, use a solid lid for shaking and drill tiny holes (use a 1/8-inch drill bit) into the lid.
Did you know that the green lid to a jar of Parmesan cheese fits the top of a mason jar? You can put a straw through one of the holes and use it as a glass.
Mason jars also can replace a spoon rest. Simply place cooking utensils into a wide-mouth jar of glass half filled with water. Since no food dries on the utensil as it does with a spoon rest, cleanup is a lot easier.
Lemon juice helps clean
Did you know, you can use lemon juice to clean pans? Squeeze fresh lemon juice onto rusted pans or silverware, sprinkle a little table salt then wash away the stain.
Lemons can be used similarly on wood cutting boards. Sprinkle the board with coarse salt, then use the cut side of a lemon half and “scrub” the board with the salt while squeezing out the juice. Let sit for 10 minutes, rinse and dry.
Pancakes for every breakfast
You can extend the life of leftover pancakes for a easy school morning breakfast.
Storing the cooled flapjacks in a zipper-lock bag, separated by pieces of waxed paper or aluminum foil for up to three days in the fridge or two weeks in the freezer. When ready for them, reheat pancakes on a rimmed baking sheet at 325-degrees for 3 to 4 minutes or 6 minutes if frozen.
