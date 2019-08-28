Mets rookie Alonso sets team record home runs
NEW YORK — The rookie has the record.
New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso became the first rookie in 81 years to break his team’s season home run mark when he connected Tuesday night in a 5-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs.
Alonso launched his 42nd of the year on the first pitch from Yu Darvish in the fourth inning, a no-doubt drive to the opposite field that soared far beyond the fence in right and gave the Mets a 1-0 lead.
“As soon as that ball came off my bat, I knew right away,” Alonso said. “It’s such an amazing feeling. It’s been a dream come true for me so far this year, and I just feel really blessed and honored.”
The big first baseman raised his right arm and index finger as he began rounding the bases, then flashed a bright smile in the dugout before coming out for a curtain call.
“It’s just been surreal. The way that they’ve kind of embraced me since Day One has been extremely special. I just want to reciprocate that,” Alonso said. “They’ve been unbelievable and they’ve treated me so well. It’s not just the fans. I mean, it’s the entire city of New York. I’m just extremely thankful.”
Soccer star Carli Lloyd willing to kick in NFL
PHILADELPHIA — U.S. soccer star Carli Lloyd might be ready to get her kicks in the NFL.
Lloyd said she was considering potential offers to kick in the league after her recent 55-yard field goal at Philadelphia Eagles practice put the sport on notice. Lloyd did not name any teams that were interested in signing her.
“I was laughing about it with my husband at first. But now I’m sort of entertaining the idea,” Lloyd told NBCSports Philadelphia. “I think that I definitely could do it with the right practice and the right technique and get my steps down and figure all that out. I don’t want to go in there blindly. I want to actually attempt to do it. But I know that I definitely could do it because anything I set my mind to do, I can do it. And I actually do kick balls for a living. So, yeah, it’s all about the technique, and we’ll see what happens.”
Lloyd threw the first pitch Tuesday night before the Phillies played the Pirates. The World Cup champion U.S. women’s team is in Philadelphia to play Portugal on Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field as part of a victory tour.
Veteran prop Franks omitted from All Blacks
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — For almost a decade he was the backbone of the All Blacks scrum and then, cruelly, he wasn’t.
Owen Franks’ 108 tests at tighthead prop, his two previous world championships, weren’t enough to earn him a seat on the plane to his third Rugby World Cup. When head coach Steve Hansen named his 31-man squad to play in Japan from next month, Franks’ omission was a resounding shock.
The 31-year-old strongman had planned to retire from test rugby after the World Cup, to finish his career in England. Hansen brought the moment of parting forward when he telephoned Franks and told him his international career was over.
Before announcing his squad, Hansen said those calls to players who had not been selected were “the toughest part of the job.”
He described Franks “one of the great All Blacks.”
“He certainly has shown true character,” Hansen said. “Unfortunately ... we believe the game requires us to have big, mobile No. 1s and No. 3s and in this case we feel the guys we’ve named are more-so than he. Therefore, we had to make a tough decision.
“I’m very respectful of how he coped with it — it’s a mark of the man.”
Franks’ omission eclipsed the other hard call Hansen had to make. He chose not to select backrower Liam Squire who missed most of the Super Rugby season because of injury, then chose not to play the Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup tests because he felt his fitness wasn’t up to it.
Squire has been back on the field in New Zealand’s National Provincial Championship but Hansen decided the backrower wasn’t fit enough for a World Cup at this stage.
“We had a really good phone call and discussed things,” Hansen said. “While Liam is playing really well for Tasman and is enjoying his rugby, at the conclusion of the conversation it was agreed he would make himself available if he was required as a replacement.”
The other tough call was to center Ngani Laumape, who has left out in a tight contest for midfield places. Hansen chose instead to select 34-year-old Sonny Bill Williams, who will be playing in his third World Cup.
He had the happier duty of telling several youngsters they had made the cut. The biggest surprise was the selection of backrower Luke Jacobson at the age of 22 and after only one test. Jacobson takes Squire’s seat on the flight to Japan.
“He’s an ex-Under-20s captain, he understands the game really well, his defensive work is outstanding, his ability to get into the ruck and cause havoc there is outstanding and he’s a good ball carrier,” Hansen said. “It’s exciting where he could end up . if he stays injury-free he could have a long career in the All Blacks jersey.”
There was slight surprise in the selection of the veteran lock Brodie Retallick, who has been out of action with a serious shoulder injury which might not allow him to play until the knockout rounds of the World Cup. Hansen is prepared to take that chance.
Three Barrett brothers are in the squad, with playmaker Beauden Barrett joined by Scott, a lock, and Jordie, an outside back.
New Zealand has won the last two World Cups and will try in Japan to become the first team to win three in a row. Hansen wants players beside him like Retallick, Williams and the 33-year-old fullback Ben Smith when he makes the attempt.
New Zealand squad:
Props: Nepo Laulala, Joe Moody, Atu Moli, Angus Ta’avao, Ofa Tuungafasi. Hookers: Dane Coles, Liam Coltman, Codie Taylor. Locks: Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Patrick Tuipulotu, Sam Whitelock. Backrowers: Sam Cane, Luke Jacobson, Kieran Read, Ardie Savea, Matt Todd.
Scrumhalves: T.J. Perenara, Aaron Smith, Brad Weber. Flyhalves: Beauden Barrett, Richie Mo’unga. Midfielders: Ryan Crotty, Jack Goodhue, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sonny Bill Williams. Outside backs: Jordie Barrett, George Bridge, Rieko Ioane, Sevu Reece, Ben Smith.
Kyrgios calls ATP ‘corrupt’ for $100K fine
NEW YORK — Nick Kyrgios called the ATP “corrupt” on Tuesday night for fining him more than $100,000 this month for his behavior during a match.
Asked if that recent punishment from the men’s tour — only the latest in a long series that also included a suspension — affected him mentally coming into the U.S. Open, he replied: “Not at all. ATP’s pretty corrupt, anyway, so I’m not fussed about it at all.”
Kyrgios insulted a chair umpire and left the court to smash two rackets during a second-round loss at the Western & Southern Open this month.
The next day, the ATP listed a breakdown of eight fines ranging from $3,000 to $20,000 each, for violations such as unsportsmanlike conduct, verbal abuse and audible obscenity.
When a reporter asked a follow-up question about his use of the word “corrupt” following his straight-set victory over Steve Johnson that ended past 1 a.m. on Wednesday at Flushing Meadows, Kyrgios first referenced his fines totaling $113,000.
Then he added: “Why are we talking about something that happened three weeks ago, when I just chopped up someone (in the) first round of U.S. Open?”
