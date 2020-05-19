- S From the May 27, 1936 News Record:
Shortly after midnight last night, Mrs. Roy Montgomery passed into the Great Beyond. She was stricken last Thursday night with a stroke of paralysis and her condition has grown steadily worse until the end came last night. Mrs. Montgomery was well known in Gillette, being the wife of Mayor Roy Montgomery and pioneer resident of this community. Her husband, her sister, Mrs. Bessie Streeter, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Streeter and Ruth Streeter were at her bedside when the end came.
- S From the May 1, 1979 News Record:
A Gillette high school senior will be leaving for Europe after school is out. Gene Smith Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Gene Smith, will leave June 15 for New York. He has been selected by the Universal Academy for Music in Princeton, New Jersey, to be a member of “America’s Youth in Concert.” Smith says he will be a member of the Concert Choir and for about two weeks he will be practicing with the choir and making recording sessions.
S
- From the May 11, 1995 News Record:
Hospital trustees have offered to sell the Gillette Campus property back to the county for $1. After several months of negotiations, Campbell County Memorial Hospital trustees voted 4-2 to return the property to the county. Trustees Ed Wright and Jim Swenson voted against it, while trustees John Fitch, George Dunlap, Gerald Baker and Tom Murphy favored it. With losses of about $430,000 since January, Swenson has argued that the hospital is not in a financial position to give away property. But Dunlap said it was wrong to charge the county for a piece of property the county gave the hospital as a gift.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.