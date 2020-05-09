Pitter commits to play for Pronghorn soccer
Vijay Pitter, a three-sport star for Campbell County High School, has committed to play soccer at Gillette College next season.
The senior said he had been pondering making a college decision for weeks after being recruited to play college football, track and field and soccer.
Pitter said he ultimately decided on playing soccer for the Pronghorns because the other colleges he was considered don’t have automotive programs, which is what he wants to study.
“It was pretty hard,” he said about the choice. “(How) I kind of look at it is going to Gillette College will be way cheaper as of right now because I can go get my diesel tech (degree) and still be able to play soccer, and go out to a four-year university after.
“I love sports, but I love working on cars even more.”
Pitter ran for more than 1,000 yards as the Camels’ starting running back. In indoor track, he recorded a shot put of 50-feet, 0.5-inches. There was no soccer season this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Law Enforcement Torch Run made virtual
The annual Special Olympics Wyoming Law Enforcement Torch Run will have “very significant changes” this year with the 2020 games having been canceled, said Cpl. Dan Stroup of the Gillette Police Department.
Gillette was scheduled to host the 2020 games starting April 30, and would have been the final leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run that stretches from city to city around Wyoming.
The ceremony has been rebranded as the Wyoming Virtual Torch Run 2020. The run will be in an online, virtual format from May 15 through July 15, and will give people a chance to continue participating and contributing.
A website has been set up for law enforcement officers to sign up for the torch run. Then they log miles running outside, on a treadmill or however they can, said Stroup, who coordinates Gillette’s run.
Pictures, videos and progress of the how many miles the officers have logged will be posted and available for people to follow. Those will also be posted on the Law Enforcement Torch Run Facebook page.
Wyoming vs. Montana All-Star games canceled
The Wyoming vs. Montana All-Star basketball games were canceled Wednesday because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Northern Wyoming Community College District press release.
The annual all-star games were scheduled to play June 12-13 in Sheridan and Billings, Montana. Every year, the top senior players in the neighboring states are invited to face off in a pair of games each for men and women.
Montana leads the series with a 61-27 record on the men’s side and a 33-13 record on the women’s, according to the press release. The men’s games began in 1976, and the women’s games started in 1997.
Gumber signs with Colorado Christian
Brooke Gumber, who was a sophomore on the Gillette College women’s basketball team this season, signed her letter of intent to play basketball at Colorado Christian University on Monday.
Gumber, a 6-foot-2 post player from Craig, Colorado, said she chose Colorado Christian because of her faith and to stay close to family.
“I’ve wanted to go there since like my sophomore year of high school, and I just had the opportunity, and I love that it’s Christ-based,” she said. “After talking to the coaches, I just decided that it would be the best decision for me because it’s somewhat closer to home than my other offers.”
Gumber visited the campus when she was a senior in high school. She was able to visit again this spring before campus shut down because of the coronavirus restrictions.
In her final season with the Pronghorns, Gumber started nine of 33 games, averaging 4.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.
“It was a lot of fun. I’m very thankful for the opportunity, just to improve my game and get to meet people and continue my education,” she said about her time at Gillette College.
Colorado Christian, a NCAA Division II program in Lakewood, Colorado, finished 10-18 overall and 10-12 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference last season.
She plans to study elementary education at Colorado Christian in hopes of becoming a third grade teacher afterward.
Gumber’s brother Javen was a sophomore on the Pronghorn men’s basketball team this season.
She is the third Gillette College women’s basketball sophomore to sign to a four-year university to continue playing basketball. In April, Molly Coleman signed with the University of South Carolina Upstate (NCAA Division I), and Skylar Patton committed to Montana State University Billings (NCAA Division II).
