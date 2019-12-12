BLM employees face deadline on Grand Junction HQ move
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Career staff at the U.S. Bureau of Land Management have until Thursday to tell the agency whether they’ll relocate from the nation’s capital to new posts in the West.
That includes about 24 positions at the BLM’s new national headquarters in Grand Junction.
The deadline affects nearly 200 high-level agency employees.
It’s all part of the Trump administration’s decision to move bureau headquarters to the West, closer to the public land — 99% of it in 12 Western states — that the agency oversees.
William Perry Pendley, the BLM’s acting director, is overseeing the move, including the dispersal of about 300 Washington-based employees across the West.
Most of the bureau’s 10,000 employees are already in Western field offices.
The BLM balances competing demands from oil and gas drilling, mining, ranching, outdoor recreation and environmental protection.
Alabama
3 teachers suspended over text messages
DOTHAN — An Alabama school board voted to discipline three teachers accused of sharing offensive text messages about students that were later leaked online.
The Houston County School Board voted Wednesday night to approve 10-day, unpaid suspensions for three teachers from Ashford High School, news outlets reported. Some in the audience complained that the punishment wasn’t severe enough.
As many as six teachers were suspended with pay earlier after a student used social media to post leaked text messages that included a racial slur and comments about students’ sex lives and intelligence. The suspensions for three teachers followed an investigation by school officials.
The Dothan Eagle reported that Superintendent David Sewell recommended the punishment for Tambria McCardle, Kim Worsham and Julee Lasseter, plus systemwide diversity training early next year.
Community members filled the board’s meeting room, and many said the punishment wasn’t stiff enough.
“It was a private conversation, but it was made public. For teachers, adults, to say something like this, you can’t turn a blind eye,” said Franklin Jones, president of the Dothan chapter of the NAACP. “To say it wasn’t serious enough of a violation to terminate them is wrong.”
Erica Williams, whose child’s pregnancy was discussed in the teachers’ texts, said she was disappointed in the board’s decision.
“I thought they’d be fired,” she said.
California
Judge blocks law that takes aim at NRA
LOS ANGELES — A federal judge on Wednesday blocked enforcement of a Los Angeles law requiring businesses that want city contracts to disclose whether they have ties to the National Rifle Association.
The NRA’s request for a preliminary injunction was granted by U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson in Los Angeles. It temporarily prohibits enforcement of the measure while the case unfolds. The next step could be an appeal by the city or an NRA request to make the injunction permanent.
The judge also threw out part of the lawsuit on technical grounds and removed the city clerk and Mayor Eric Garcetti as defendants but he refused to entirely dismiss the lawsuit.
The ordinance that took effect in April was passed in response to mass shootings around the country, including a November 2018 attack that killed 12 people at a bar in Thousand Oaks, northwest of L.A. It requires those wanting city contracts to disclose whether they have contracts or sponsorship from the gun-rights group.
“Public funds provided to such contractors undermines the city’s efforts to legislate and promote gun safety,” the law said.
The NRA argued that the measure violates the constitutional First Amendment right to free speech and association and the 14th Amendment right to equal protection. NRA attorney Chuck Michel called it “modern-day McCarthyism” that would force NRA supporters to drop their memberships for fear of losing their livelihoods.
Louisiana
Man charged with rigging bingo game
MONROE — The luck has ran out for a Louisiana man allegedly caught rigging bingo games to win more than $10,000.
John Cook, 43, was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Facility on Friday on a felony theft charge and two counts for failing to appear multiple times following his June 29 arrest, according to a Monroe Police warrant.
Police say Cook was recorded on video at a bingo parlor manipulating a “Bonanza Bingo” game by handpicking the balls he wanted to play and then hiding the winner until he was ready to end the game. The warrant says Cook did this four times and won thousands for three people, including his sister.
One of the winners was captured speaking with Cook before the drawing, and two winners were seen giving Cook money after the game, the warrant states.
Nebraska
Man with ax, crowbar threatens city offices
FAIRBURY — A man armed with an ax and crowbar was arrested after making threats at a city office in southeast Nebraska, authorities said.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday that a city of Fairbury employee reported Tuesday that the man had walked into the city offices and made threats while looking for city officials.
He left when he determined none of them was there and said he was headed to the Jefferson County Courthouse to find a county official.
Deputies soon spotted him near the courthouse, still carrying the ax and crowbar. They used a stun gun on him twice when he wouldn’t follow commands, the sheriff’s office said.
He was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats, assault on a police officer and other crimes. Online court records don’t show that he’s been formally charged yet.
— The Associated Press
