Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 43F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies, with gusty winds developing after midnight. Low 38F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.