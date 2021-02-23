Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy later with any flurries or snow showers ending by noontime. Windy. High 34F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 16F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.