Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 93F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.