Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. Gusty winds diminishing during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 90F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.