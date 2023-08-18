Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.