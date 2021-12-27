Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Windy with increasing clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High near 30F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low around 0F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.