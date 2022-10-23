Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Windy. Snow this morning will give way to snow showers this afternoon. High 42F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with off and on snow showers becoming a steady snow overnight. Low 27F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.