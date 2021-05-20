Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning then windy with a few scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 78F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 39F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.