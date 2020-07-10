Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Sunny early then partly cloudy and windy this afternoon. High around 95F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 52F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.