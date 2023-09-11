Dear Readers: Twenty-two years later, our country is still healing from the horrific events of Sept. 11, 2001. On 9/11, 3,000 innocent people lost their lives during a series of coordinated terrorist attacks that took down the Twin Towers, damaged the Pentagon and crashed four flights.
Sadly, 22 years later, people are still dying from the effects of being close to the World Trade Center directly after the attack. Many are developing cancer and have long-term lung damage over 20 years later as a result of the smoke. As tragic as the events were that day, many people showed great strength, faith and courage. For that fact alone we must never forget and honor all the men, women and children who suffer as a result of that day.
Below are some quotes coming from a variety of people commenting on the strength of that day.
"Remember the hours after Sept. 11 when we came together as one! It was the worst day we have ever seen, but it brought out the best in all of us." – Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
"I was in New York on Sept. 11 when those planes hit the World Trade Center. At the time, it seemed like it was a local thing. But three or four days later, by the time we drove across the country in the bus, we realized it wasn't a local thing. You could really feel the states become united. We became the United States of America." – John Madden, former NFL coach
"On Sept. 11, I always take the day off. I want to be in a peaceful quiet place praying. It is a day I both mourn and celebrate." – Genelle Guzman-McMillan, 9/11 survivor
"Sept. 11, 2001, revealed heroism in ordinary people who might have gone through their lives never called upon to demonstrate the extent of their courage." – Geraldine Brooks, author
"If we learn nothing else from this tragedy, we learn that life is short and there is no time for hate." – Sandy Dahl, wife of United Flight 93 pilot Jason Dahl
"Even the smallest act of service, the simplest act of kindness, is a way to honor those we lost, a way to reclaim that spirit of unity that followed 9/11." – Former President Barack Obama
"These acts shattered steel, but they cannot dent the steel of America's resolve." – Former President George W. Bush
"I may never know the answers to the questions that plagued me after 9/11. But I know if we lean on God and each other we will be guided to a better, brighter future." – Michael Hingson, 9/11 survivor
"I still have the shoes I wore to work that day. The soles are melted and they're caked in ash. I keep them in a shoebox with the word 'deliverance' written all around it. They're kind of like my ark, a reminder of God's presence and the life I owe to him." – Stanley Praimnath, 9/11 survivor
"What separates us from the animals, what separates us from the chaos, is our ability to mourn people we've never met." – David Levithan, author
"If Sept. 11 has taught us anything, it's certainly that the world has never been so interdependent. It is impossible now to be an island of prosperity in a sea of despair." – Bono, singer
(1) comment
I would like to add my personal perspective on that fateful day.
New York City memories. One of my memorable experiences was when my old man took me to see the final construction of the “Twin Towers” in 1970 (I was 12 years old, and yes, I do remember the immense size of the building – an image a young boy can never forget), just one year prior to the “topping out” ceremony in 1971. Years later, when we would occasionally visit the “Big Apple” (traveling many hundreds of miles) we would take friends to the top of the towers’ observation deck, which offered panoramic views of the city and her surrounding counties, 5 boroughs, Long Island, and the state of New Jersey. One of my sisters was engaged in the “Windows of the World”, a restaurant atop one of the towers. My father, an amateur photographer, would capture images of our family from “Liberty Island” (Statue of Liberty) w/the World Trade Centers as the backdrop. Interesting to note that there are 2 generations of New Yorkers – one who remembers the NYC skyline without the presence of the towers, and the other who recall the landscape marked by those architectural giants of steel and concrete.
9/11. Where was I during the moment the towers were hit and subsequently destroyed? I was still on active duty and assigned command of a unit in Northern Virginia. My wife and young son were in military quarters on the “main side” portion of the base. It was one of my service members who walked into my office w/the news that NYC was “attacked”. I immediately called friends who lived in the city, and they confirmed that one of the towers was indeed struck by a commercial airliner. At the time, there was significant confusion and chaos, because initial reports indicated an “airline accident”, and no one suspected a terrorist attack until the second tower was struck, minutes later. I immediately held a formation w/the news that “we are at war” and to be prepared for potential assaults in our area (my unit also had the secondary mission of “Force Protection” for that portion of the base). My next call was to my wife, who indicated the base was in complete lockdown – no one was allowed in or out. Thankfully, my boy was in a DOD school aboard the base and because we lived in quarters, I felt my family was safe. Note – I would not see them for 72 hours, as we were in FORCE PROTECTION CONDITION – DELTA status.
Aftermath. Many New Yorkers lost friends, family, and co-workers. My family was equally affected – my younger sister lost a college classmate who was a lawyer working for a legal firm in one of the towers; my father lost a high school classmate whom I believe was a politician from a NYC suburb and was on a business trip in one of the towers; and Rick Rescorla died in the attack, while leading some of his employees to safety. Who was Rick? I had the pleasure of meeting him years prior to my voluntary entrance into the service. He was a “Warrior” and a true patriot. Read his story https://www.military.com/daily-news/2019/09/13/story-rick-rescorla-vietnam-vet-and-9-11-hero.html If you’ve read the book (or seen the movie), "We Were Soldiers Once ... And Young," you will immediately recognize that on the front cover of the book is an image of a soldier w/his M-16A1 and a bayonet affixed to the rifle – that photo is of Rick. In the years that followed, I would lose 5 of my service brothers who “took the fight to the enemy” in OIF/OEF.
The staff of our paper are correct in their view that we must, “…never forget…”
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.