Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.