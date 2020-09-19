Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Some sun this morning with increasing clouds this afternoon. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 87F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 47F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.