Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.