Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.