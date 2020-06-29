Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. High 86F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 51F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.