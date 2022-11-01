Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High 67F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.