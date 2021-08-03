HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021:
You are lively and outgoing. You have strong opinions and don't hesitate to express them. You have both creative and practical ideas, and people listen to you. You are warm, generous and never petty. This year is the beginning of a new cycle for you, which is why you need to be open to exploring your options. Be courageous and open any door!
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You'll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
★★★★ Surprising but positive news about your health might occur today. Likewise, you might be suddenly surprised and delighted about something related to a pet. Many of you will be happy with a new turn at something related to your job. Tonight: Patience with kids.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
★★★★ Romance might be quite stimulating for you today. A subtle flirtation might take place. You might make an unconventional arrangement with a lover. Some of you will seek out a different form of entertainment so that you are excited and amused. Tonight: Home interruptions.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
★★★★ You might suddenly entertain at home today. (Stock the fridge.) You might hear happy news from a family member. You also might spontaneously buy something beautiful like modern art for your home or something high-tech. Tonight: Bright ideas!
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
★★★★ Be open and receptive when dealing with others today, because you will have an opportunity to see new faces, new places and hatch new ideas. It's an exciting day! A spontaneous short trip also might take place. Be ready! Tonight: Guard your possessions.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
★★★★★ Keep your pockets open, because money, gifts or goodies might suddenly come your way today. You might see a new way to boost your earnings. You might see a path to a new job. You also might spontaneously buy something beautiful for yourself or a loved one. Tonight: You're restless!
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
★★★★ You might be attracted to someone today or, vice versa, someone might be attracted to you. One thing is certain, you're a bit bored with your daily routine and eager for something unusual that offers a change of pace. You want some fresh excitement in your life! Tonight: A secret surprise.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
★★★★ Something related to a hidden love affair might excite you today. Or perhaps a secret flirtation will surprise you. Meanwhile, others might find a pleasant, secret refuge somewhere -- something that could develop to become your own private special place. Tonight: An unusual encounter.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
★★★★ You might be romantically attracted to a friend today, or, vice versa, you might sense that someone is attracted to you. This might take place with a casual friend or a member of a group or an organization. You also might hatch an exciting new plan for the future. Tonight: Surprising news!
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
★★★★★ Some of you might develop a crush on your boss or someone in a position of authority today. You also might get an unexpected raise or some praise. Possibly, you will be surprised that someone wants your advice about how to make something look more attractive. Tonight: Travel plans change.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
★★★★ Unexpected opportunities to suddenly travel might fall in your lap today. If so, act quickly, because this window of opportunity will be brief. Others might feel a romantic attraction for someone who is different or unusual. Perhaps you will explore a new and different belief system. Tonight: Check your finances.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
★★★★★ An unexpected favor or boon might come your way, which will delight you. If this favor is not financial, it might have a romantic connection. This is a good day to negotiate business with a partner, because things will suddenly go your way. Yay! Tonight: Expect a curveball.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
★★★★ Relations with a partner or close friend are unpredictable today; however, they might hold a pleasant surprise. Someone might do a favor for you or have good news. Possibly, they will introduce you to someone who is unusual or different. It's an interesting day! Tonight: Avoid haste.
