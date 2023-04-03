Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. High 37F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Low 21F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected.