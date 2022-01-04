Happy Birthday for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022:
You are career-oriented, which means you are a good boss and a good employee. You know how to fit in. You are a practical person and always willing to do more than your fair share. People like working with you. This year is full of exciting possibilities and new beginnings. Open any door!
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You'll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
★★★ You might find it challenging dealing with someone older or in a position of power today, because they might rain on your parade. Whatever happens will surprise you or catch you off guard. Possibly, this person is unusual or someone you did not expect to encounter. Tonight: Feisty discussions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
★★ Tread carefully today, especially when dealing with bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs or the police. You might find that your dealings with someone in a position of authority will squelch you. (Aggh!) Someone might refuse or deny you something, which you did not expect. Tonight: Speak up.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
★★★ Travel plans are challenging today. Expect delays and hang-ups with red-tape details. (For some of you, this could mean that you suddenly have to travel when you did not expect to do so.) Either way, sudden changes due to legal matters or personal obligations are likely. Tonight: Stay calm.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
★★★★ Be wise and double-check your bank account today, as well as your credit card charges, because something restrictive might occur. It is something you might not expect to happen. When it comes to money and debt, stay on top of things, which you generally do. Tonight: Get your facts.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
★★ Because the Moon is in the sign that is opposite from your sign today, you will have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. This means you have to be tolerant and cooperative. Meanwhile, you might be surprised by someone who makes demands. (Yikes!) Tonight: Keep the peace.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
★★★ At work today or with any task that you are doing, keep your eyes open, because something unexpected will happen. Whatever it is, it might create more work for you. (Grrr.) You might feel rebellious; nevertheless, increased restrictions in some fashion will cause problems. Tonight: Get organized.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
★★★ Parents must be on top of things with their kids today because this is an accident-prone day for kids. Additionally, something unexpected might occur. Double-check details, especially regarding transportation. Social plans might suddenly change as well. Tonight: Socialize.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
★★ Your home routine will be interrupted today, very likely because you are dealing with a parent or an authority figure. For some reason, rules and regulations will likely be part of the picture. This could create a problem that you did not anticipate. Tread carefully. Tonight: Family discussions.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
★★★★ Keep your eyes open, because this is an accident-prone day for you. You also might feel worried about something. Relax. Mark Twain said that most of the terrible things in his life actually never happened. Most of our worries don't come true. Tonight: Fresh ideas!
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
★★★ Keep an eye on your money, your bank accounts and your possessions today, because something unexpected will impact your wealth. You might find money; you might lose money. Someone in authority might deny you what you want. Be alert. Tonight: Check your finances and possessions.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
★★ Obligations, duty and orderliness will be important today. This is not a frivolous day. Au contraire; something might catch you off guard, possibly related to rules and regulations. Watch what you do and make sure you go by the book. Tonight: You have energy!
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
★★★ Today you might feel lonely or cut off from others. This makes you feel restless and a bit helpless. This is really an illusion. Ironically, tomorrow is a lovely day! Stay positive and hang in there. Tonight: Research will pay off.
