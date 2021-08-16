HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Aug. 16, 2021:
You are intelligent and intuitive. You explore spiritual disciplines because you are intellectually curious and find learning to be a rewarding experience. You have strong opinions. You are also disciplined and hardworking. This year is slower-paced, and relationships are more important. In fact, this is a good year to establish a relationship that will benefit you in the future.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You'll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
★★★ This is an excellent day to study or learn something new, because you have focus and concentration. Furthermore, you are interested in something "different." Something in the news or something related to a foreign country might intrigue you. Tonight: Explore!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
★★★ You are the financial wizard of the zodiac, and today you're in a practical frame of mind, especially when it comes to dealing with shared property, the wealth and assets of your partner, inheritances, debt and insurance issues. Roll up your sleeves and get stuff done! Tonight: Check shared finances.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
★★★ A conversation with someone older or more experienced might be beneficial for you today. Either way, someone is bound to offer you some advice. Perhaps this is a two-way street and you have some good suggestions for someone else. You're eager to communicate today! Tonight: Listen.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
★★★ This will be a productive day for you. Because you are in a more serious frame of mind, you want to accomplish something. This focus also might extend to your health, which is why some of you might make some resolutions about how to improve your health. Tonight: Get organized.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
★★★★ Children might be an increased responsibility today. Or you might take a more serious approach about honing your skills at sports or in the arts. (Practice makes perfect.) If you are working on a creative project, you can make practical inroads today. Tonight: Socialize!
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
★★★ A family discussion about practical matters might take place today, especially with a parent or an older family member. Or perhaps the discussion is about an older family member? Either way, people will likely listen to you today because Mercury and Mars are in your sign. Count on it. Tonight: You'll run the meeting.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
★★★★ This is an excellent day to focus on detail-oriented work because you won't overlook anything. You are in a practical frame of mind and concerned with facts and figures. It's a good day to study something or to have a serious discussion with someone. Tonight: Study.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
★★★ If shopping today, you will be more inclined to buy practical, long-lasting items. (No ostrich boas for you!) This is because the Moon is in your Money House, and it is dancing with stern Saturn, which makes you more concerned with practical, serious matters. You want value for your dollar. Tonight: Check your finances.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
★★★★ Today you feel happy to be alone with your thoughts and feelings, because you are in a calm, reflective mood. This is why you will prefer the company of serious people. You're not going to dance on the table with a lampshade on your head. Tonight: Tie up loose ends.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
★★★ This is an excellent day to do research of any kind, because you are in a serious frame of mind; furthermore, you won't overlook details. You will scrutinize everything, and you will have the patience to finish what you begin. (You hate to waste time.) Tonight: Dig for answers.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
★★★ A conversation with someone older or more experienced might yield excellent advice. Perhaps this person will help you make future goals or reassess or rethink your current goals. Be willing to accept help from wherever it comes. Tonight: Talk to someone.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
★★★ People notice you more than usual today. They might observe an important discussion you have with a boss or someone in authority. Or perhaps your visibility is because you appear sensible and practical. Tonight: You are admired.
