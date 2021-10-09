Happy Birthday for Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021:
You are charming and kind. You are also alert and observant about your surroundings. People immediately sense that you are honest and sincere. This year you need to take care of yourself, and you need to take care of your family as well. It's a time of important responsibilities. You might even do a personal makeover to rejuvenate yourself.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You'll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
★★★ A conversation with a partner or close friend will be lively today! You might have to defend your position on something. Or perhaps someone will try to persuade you to agree with them. (You will hold your own.) Tonight: Study and learn.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
★★★ At work today, or when discussing your health or a pet, you'll be enthusiastic! You have something to say, and you are determined that others understand what you want. Tonight: Take care of your finances.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
★★★★ This is an exciting, creative day! Enjoy social outings, especially something new and different. Playful activities with kids will delight you. It's a great day for competitive activities, because everyone wants to win a prize. Tonight: Someone older has advice.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
★★★ Today you might be gung-ho to initiate something at home or start a new project, especially if it is a DIY project or something to do with home repairs. Meanwhile, family conversations will be lively! Tonight: Work hard.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
★★★★ You're enthusiastic today, which is why you want to begin new things. You're ready to talk to anyone to suggest new ideas. You also will feel competitive. Because you are so enthusiastic, this is a strong day for those of you in sales, marketing, teaching, writing or acting. Tonight: Practice your technique.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
★★★ Today you might be excited about a new financial venture, a new job or the beginning of something that will hopefully yield earnings and profits in the future. Unfortunately, because Mercury is retrograde, wait until after Nov. 3 to begin something. Tonight: Listen to an older family member.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
★★★★ Today you're full of energy and drive because the Sun, Mercury and Mars are lined up in your sign. Naturally, this makes you want to act on your ideas and initiate new things. You might want to convince others to jump on your bandwagon. Tonight: Study and learn.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
★★★ You have a lot of energy today to research something so you can find answers to old questions or solutions to old problems. You will choose to work alone or behind the scenes; nevertheless, you will be productive, because you have energy to burn! Tonight: Save your money.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
★★★★ In any group situation today, you will run the meeting in a natural way. People will follow your lead because you have the energy and the necessary enthusiasm to inspire others. That's because you are in a take-charge mood. Tonight: Be practical.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
★★★★ Bosses, parents and VIPs are impressed with you today because you have tremendous intellectual and mental energy. You will defend your ideas and explain to others how to get things done. You might even want to intellectually debate with someone because you're hot! Tonight: Hidden answers.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
★★★ You will be unusually convincing today if you are discussing controversial matters like politics, religion or racial issues. This is because your mind is wound up and full of mental energy. Naturally, this will make you persuasive and convincing! You also will be keen to travel. Tonight: Listen to advice.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
★★★ If you are involved in a dispute today regarding shared property, inheritances or insurance issues, no one will stand a chance against you. You will be eloquent, energetic and purposeful! You have lots of energy to state your case, and everyone will know it. Tonight: Someone is impressed.
