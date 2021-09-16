Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Sunny skies. Becoming windy late. High 76F. N winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 37F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph, becoming WSW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.