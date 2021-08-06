Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 86F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.